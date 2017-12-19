Featured Fitment: Ford GT with PUR RS10 Wheels

North American Superpower.

Ford has their sights set on super cars and exotics from around the globe with the revival of their mid-engined performance legend born at Le Mans. The Ford GT pushes the performance envelope and is an eye-catching display of aerodynamic efficiency. So, when one of these Americans rolled into the SR Auto Group shop in Vancouver, the team was able to create a North American superpower with a fresh set of PUR Wheels.

The newest-generation of Ford GT is an impressive display of power and performance. The car was built from the ground-up with engineers going over every single detail in order to take the ‘form follows function’ principle to the max. Its 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine is the pinnacle of EcoBoost technology and produces 647 horsepower and 550 lb-ft. of torque, allowing it to reach a top speed of 216 mph. Then there’s the innovative active suspension layout, active aero, and carbon ceramic brakes that makes slicing and dicing the track a rewarding experience.

This Triple Yellow Ford GT features Lightning Blue stripes and a Shadow Black finish on the lower aerodynamic body work, making it quite the eye-catcher in its own right. For this American super car, the owner selected PUR RS10 due to their classic design and their lightweight one-piece monoblock forged construction that fit the styling of the Ford GT perfectly.

There was however one conundrum facing the SR Auto Group team: Gloss Black or Gloss Lumiere Grey? While the owner couldn’t go wrong with either choice, it was decided that the PUR RS10 forged wheels would be given a smooth Gloss Lumiere Grey finish as it allowed the definition of the spokes to really stand out as opposed to the darker Gloss Black.

The Ford GT was outfitted with the new PUR RS10 wheels in a wide 20 x 9.0 front and 20 x 12.0 rear fitment, and equipped with sticky Michelin tires boasting color-matched logotype and striping. This not only gives the Ford GT plenty of grip thanks to its wide footprint and sticky tires, but it keeps weight to a minimum while serving up eye-popping exotic looks.

The Ford GT is a truly North American car, with a Red, White, and Blue heritage and Canadian construction. Thanks to an additional touch of flair from Vancouver, it’s ready to slay exotics from around the globe with its performance and style.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Ford GT

Wheels: PUR RS10

Wheel Finish: Gloss Lumiere Grey

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.0

Ford GT with PUR RS10 Wheels Gallery

Source: PUR Wheels

Build Credit: SR Auto Group

