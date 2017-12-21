Featured Fitment: Rolls Royce Wraith with Brixton Forged S60 Wheels

It’s all about the looks.

Few cars carry the same prestige and notoriety as Rolls Royce. The brand is the pinnacle of opulent motoring and their two-door Wraith is no different. Not only does it offer a wealth of luxury and comfort, but it packs a powerful punch. This Rolls Royce Wraith with Brixton Forged S60 Targa Series wheels and a Wald International body kit is a polarizing, attention-getting car that will likely ruffle some feathers.

This sleek coupe comes packed with a 6.6-liter, twin-turbocharged V-12 engine that churns out a smooth 624 horsepower and 590 lb-ft. of torque. That rockets the grand tourer to triple-digit speeds while keeping everyone under the illuminated Starlight headliner cool, calm, and comfortable.

From the factory in Goodwood, England, the Rolls Royce Wraith has a commanding presence with its powerful stature and Spirit of Ecstasy gracefully staring ahead. This owner wanted something a bit more extravagant and opted to have a full Wald International body kit installed. This included a new front fascia with LED lights and splitter, new vented side skirts, a subtle roof spoiler, and a new rear bumper with integrated exhaust outlets. It’s not for everyone, but it easily transforms the Wraith into a real head-tuner.

The flashy body kit also needed a set of wheels to reflect the Wraith’s new personality, so Brixton Forged was called in to fill the fenders. Here, a new set of Brixton Forged S60 Targa Series forged wheels were installed. These six-spoke, three-piece forged wheels have lightweight step lip rim halves, weight-reduced floated spoke ends, and backpad pocketing to keep rotating mass to a minimum for better overall performance.

On this Rolls Royce Wraith, the Brixton Forged S60 Targa Series wheels were installed in a massive 24 x 9.0 front and 24 x 10.0 rear setup. Each wheel also sports a smooth Polished finish and hidden hardware option for a clean look that works well with the showy Wald International body kit.

Most Rolls Royce vehicles are about elegance, grace, and opulent driving, however, this Wraith with a Wald International body kit, is all about grabbing attention with its own unique style.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Rolls Royce Wraith

Wheels: Brixton Forged S60 Targa Series

Wheel Finish: Polished

Front Wheels: 24 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 24 x 10.0

