Roll Tough with the Chelsea Truck Co. Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition!

Blending American Design and British Style.

When it comes to off-roading, nothing is more American than the Jeep Wrangler. The vehicle that got its start in World War II has gone to every corner of the globe and evolved into an icon throughout its 70-plus-year history. The SUV is one of the favorite vehicles of Afzal Kahn, founder of Kahn Design and the Chelsea Truck Company, and also one of his favorite vehicles to transform into his vision.

That’s exactly how the latest Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Sahara Black Hawk Wide Track Edition was born.

This Anvil Clearcoat over Satin Black SUV has an American design with new British styling after the Chelsea Truck Company transformation. Up front, the Jeep Wrangler was outfitted with a new four-slot CTC grille with industrial mesh inserts, an Iron Man hood, and a more rugged bumper. Beefy front and rear fenders with integrated vents and exposed bolt apertures give the SUV a tougher look and emphasize its off-road character. New Tron Ring lighting, LED diamond bright headlights, and horizontal LED daytime running lights blaze a path ahead on the road or the trails at night.

The new Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition also features a Piano Black roof to go along with its Anvil Clearcoat and Satin Black color scheme. At the rear, a new Chelsea Truck Company spare wheel cover sits above the quad cross-hair exhaust system with 100-mm tailpipes.

Meaty Cooper Discoverer S/T Maxx 285/70/17 all-terrain tires churn through any kind of surface and are fitted on a set of Chelsea Truck Company-exclusive 17 x 7.5 1941DC wheels. Behind the Satin Black finished wheels sit painted brake calipers for that extra touch of custom-tailored individuality.

Behind the dark-tinted privacy glass is a more luxurious cabin. The Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition wears a full Black quilted and perforated leather upholstery on the front and rear seats, center console, arm rests, and more. A new set of vented foot pedals in machined aluminum, stainless steel door entry sill plates, and toughened rubber floor mats provide a high-end yet functional upgrade.

The new Anvil Clearcoat over Satin Black Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition is currently available to purchase. Customers can also customize their Jeep Wrangler through the Chelsea Truck Company in a similar fashion as well.

Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition Specifications

Exterior:

-Chelsea Truck Company Spare Wheel Cover

-Front Grille Industrial Mesh

-Fuel Filler Cap in Satin Black

-Horizontal LED Running Lights

-LED Diamond Bright Headlights

-Mud Flaps (Toughened Rubber) – Set of 4

-Privacy Tinted Glass

-Tron Ring Lighting

-4 Slot Chelsea Truck Company Grille (Black Hawk)

-Complete Front Bumper Replacement

-Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures

-Iron Man Vented Bonnet

-Quad Crosshair Exhaust System with 100mm Tailpipes

-Cooper Discoverer S/T Maxx 285x70x17″ All Terrain Tires – Set of 4

-Jeep 1941DC 7.5×17″ Alloy Wheels in Satin Black

Interior:

-Centre Glovebox Re-Upholstered in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Armrests Re-Upholstered in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Chelsea Truck Co. Numbered Plaque

-Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel

-Floor Mats (Toughened Rubber)

-Heated Front Seat Elements

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

-Front GTB Sports Seats with Original Rear Bench Seats Re-Upholstered in Quilted Leather

-Kahn Investing in British Industry Logo

-Key Ring – Enamel with CTC Logo Quilted & Perforated Leather

Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the two-tone, rugged look of the Anvil Clearcoat over Satin Black Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition?