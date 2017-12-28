ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Aventador with ADV7 Track Spec CS Wheels

Posted on

Lamborghini Aventador with ADV7 Track Spec CS Series Wheels

For when Santa lets loose.

Christmas is now over and the big man from the North Pole is kicking back and speeding through the snow in a 12-cylinder sleigh from Italy. This Rosso Efesto Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 is flying through the winter weather with some serious style thanks to a new set of ADV.1 forged wheels.

Lamborghini Aventador with ADV7 Track Spec CS Series Wheels

The sinister Rosso Efesto super car wears an eye-catching ‘LUCIFERS’ license plate that’s a bit bad for Santa, but then again, he’s taking a vacation after all the work he’s done. The Lamborghini Aventador is the perfect car for him with its 6.5-liter V-12 engine spitting out 690 bhp and 508 lb-ft. of torque for all four wheels. This enables it to reach a top speed of 220 mph but thankfully, there’s no room for gifts to spread around the globe.

Lamborghini Aventador with ADV7 Track Spec CS Series Wheels

For this fitment, this lucky customer opted to install a set of ADV.1 ADV7 Track Spec CS Series wheels. These three-piece forged wheels have a deep concave profile that allows for a contoured spoke extension. As an added bonus, ADV.1 recently introduced a new upgrade that gives these new ADV7 Track Spec CS wheels titanium hardware as standard for a lower overall weight. These wheels, however, won’t be showing them off as they were made with the ‘hidden hardware’ option to create a cleaner look.

Lamborghini Aventador with ADV7 Track Spec CS Series Wheels

The sinister Lamborghini Aventador was outfitted with these custom ADV7 Track Spec CS wheels in a large 20 x 10.0 front and 20 x 12.5 rear setup with the latter boasting a deeper concave profile. Each wheel also wears a Matte Black and Gloss Black finish that matches the Black accents seen throughout the body of the super car.

Lamborghini Aventador with ADV7 Track Spec CS Series Wheels

So, now that Christmas is over, Santa Claus has a bit of extra time to enjoy himself, and he’s choosing to do it in a Lamborghini Aventador with ADV7 Track Spec CS Series wheels.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4
Wheels: ADV7 Track Spec CS Series wheels
Wheel Finish: Matte Black / Gloss Black
Front Wheels: 20 x 10.0
Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.5
Wheel Options: Hidden hardware

Lamborghini Aventador with ADV7 Track Spec CS Wheels Gallery

Photography Credit: @s550_boomer
Source: ADV.1

Do you think this Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 with ADV7 Track Spec CS Series wheels is the perfect sleigh for a post-Holiday Santa Claus?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Lamborghini Urus Lamborghini Urus
303
Lamborghini

Meet the Lamborghini Urus: The Super SUV
Corvette ZR1 Convertible Corvette ZR1 Convertible
217
Chevrolet

It’s time to Drop the Top on the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible!
Kahn Design Wedding Editions Kahn Design Wedding Editions
217
A Kahn Design

Celebrate the Royal Engagement with Project Kahn and the Chelsea Truck Co.!
WheelsandMore RS 5 WheelsandMore RS 5
214
Aftermarket Tuning News

WheelsandMore adds More Sport and Style in the Audi RS 5
C63 S with PUR LX11 Wheels C63 S with PUR LX11 Wheels
209
Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Mercedes-AMG C63 S with PUR LX11 Wheels
1973 Porsche 911 RSR Restoration by Home Built by Jeff 1973 Porsche 911 RSR Restoration by Home Built by Jeff
208
Car Videos

Watch this Guy Rebuild a Porsche 911 RSR in just a few Minutes
Friday FAIL Dodge Viper Crash Friday FAIL Dodge Viper Crash
201
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Dodge Viper Crashes at Cars & Coffee Houston!
Twin-Turbo Huracan Brixton Forged WR7 Wheels Twin-Turbo Huracan Brixton Forged WR7 Wheels
187
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Twin-Turbo Huracan with Brixton Forged WR7 Wheels
Andy Bruce McLaren F1 GTR Christmas Tree Andy Bruce McLaren F1 GTR Christmas Tree
186
Car Videos

A McLaren F1 GTR is Totally Capable of Getting Your Christmas Tree!
Car Drift Crash Compilation Car Drift Crash Compilation
183
Car Videos

Enjoy this Compilation of Drifting Fails Performed by Idiots
To Top