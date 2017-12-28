For when Santa lets loose.

Christmas is now over and the big man from the North Pole is kicking back and speeding through the snow in a 12-cylinder sleigh from Italy. This Rosso Efesto Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 is flying through the winter weather with some serious style thanks to a new set of ADV.1 forged wheels.

The sinister Rosso Efesto super car wears an eye-catching ‘LUCIFERS’ license plate that’s a bit bad for Santa, but then again, he’s taking a vacation after all the work he’s done. The Lamborghini Aventador is the perfect car for him with its 6.5-liter V-12 engine spitting out 690 bhp and 508 lb-ft. of torque for all four wheels. This enables it to reach a top speed of 220 mph but thankfully, there’s no room for gifts to spread around the globe.

For this fitment, this lucky customer opted to install a set of ADV.1 ADV7 Track Spec CS Series wheels. These three-piece forged wheels have a deep concave profile that allows for a contoured spoke extension. As an added bonus, ADV.1 recently introduced a new upgrade that gives these new ADV7 Track Spec CS wheels titanium hardware as standard for a lower overall weight. These wheels, however, won’t be showing them off as they were made with the ‘hidden hardware’ option to create a cleaner look.

The sinister Lamborghini Aventador was outfitted with these custom ADV7 Track Spec CS wheels in a large 20 x 10.0 front and 20 x 12.5 rear setup with the latter boasting a deeper concave profile. Each wheel also wears a Matte Black and Gloss Black finish that matches the Black accents seen throughout the body of the super car.

So, now that Christmas is over, Santa Claus has a bit of extra time to enjoy himself, and he’s choosing to do it in a Lamborghini Aventador with ADV7 Track Spec CS Series wheels.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4

Wheels: ADV7 Track Spec CS Series wheels

Wheel Finish: Matte Black / Gloss Black

Front Wheels: 20 x 10.0

Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.5

Wheel Options: Hidden hardware

Lamborghini Aventador with ADV7 Track Spec CS Wheels Gallery

Photography Credit: @s550_boomer

Source: ADV.1

