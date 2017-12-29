Friday FAIL: Damnit, Elon!!!

SpaceX causes a car crash.

People thought that aliens were taking over the world on Friday, December 22nd, 2017. Why? Because Elon Musk and his SpaceX launched their Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. Even though it was 150 miles away from Los Angeles, it still illuminated the sky with a bright out-of-this-world display that caught the attention of many.

The dazzling light show was the result of the first and second stages of the rocket along with its exhaust quickly freezing in the cold, dry atmosphere .This was illuminated by the sun that had just set and was still shining on the upper portions of the sky.

So, people stopped and looked in amazement as the Falcon 9 rocket launched into space. Many of these people shifted their attention away from important things like driving in order to take in the incredible aerial event.

And that’s a recipe for disaster.

Mark Sales was driving down the highway in Los Angeles during the Space X Falcon 9 rocket launch (starts at 0:30 in the video) with his family. As the effects from the rocket illuminated the sky and grew in size, Sales and others instantly took notice, with many other drivers slowing down and stopping.

One driver of a Chrysler Town & Country, however, failed to pay attention and slammed into the back of a Toyota Corolla (1:13), which then slammed into the Toyota Rav4 in front of it, causing a pretty significant accident.

Thankfully, Sales was able to avoid the accident and drive away unscathed.

Way to go, Elon.

Source: Mark Sales YouTube

