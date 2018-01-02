Dial it up Past 1,000-HP with the Posaidon E63 RS 850+

Pushing the Mercedes-AMG E63 S to the limit.

The Mercedes-AMG E63 S is quite the thundering four-door German sports sedan in its own right. There’s a whopping 577 horsepower and 590 lb-ft. of torque on tap from its 5.5-liter, twin-turbo V-8 engine, which is more than enough to fly to triple-digit speeds. It’s no 1,001-horsepower Bugatti Veyron, but the Posaidon E63 RS 850+ surely is.

In their latest upgrade program, the German team at Posaidon was able to produce more than 1,000 horsepower and 996 lb-ft. of torque from the Mercedes-AMG E63 S. The German sedan accomplishes this with half of the cylinders and turbochargers along with less than half the price of the Bugatti Veyron. Plus, there’s room for five passengers, making it the perfect everyday super car.

The Posaidon E63 RS 850+ sees the factory 5.5-liter engine overhauled and enlarged to either 6.2- or 6.5-liters of displacement, depending on the customer’s goals for power. New turbochargers were installed along with optimized and insulated intercooling. A 3.0-inch exhaust system connects directly to the turbochargers and utilizes a valve control system and sports catalytic converters. After all of the upgrades, the software is optimized using an in-house testing station for a tune that’s tailored to each individual vehicle.

Going along with the engine’s performance upgrades, the seven-speed gearbox was reinforced. The front and rear differentials on the Posaidon E63 RS 850+ are also capable of withstanding up to 1,106 lb-ft. of torque as well.

The featured Posaidon E63 RS 850+ had its engine displacement kept at 5.5-liters but with the upgrades, produces 920 horsepower and 996 lb-ft. of torque. The full vehicle was wrapped in a white, black, and grey camouflage wrap. The factory matte black, ten-spoke AMG forged wheels measuring 19 x 9.0 up front and 20 x 10.0 at the rear were also installed with high-performance 255/35 ZR19 and 295/25 ZR20 Continental tires. A new set of sport springs were also installed on the front axle and an electronic adjustment was added to the rear, helping give the Posaidon E63 RS 850+ even better handling dynamics.

This Posaidon E63 RS 850+ also features a 236 mph speedometer and a TV tuner that allows for media to be played while the car is in motion. A Posaidon speed trap update is also integrated into the infotainment system to alert drivers of speed traps. Customers can also opt for the start-stop system to be deactivated.

The new Posaidon E63 Rs 850+ is currently available in a variety of power levels for the Mercedes-AMG E63 with output maxing out over 1,000 horsepower.

Posaidon E63 RS 850+ Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 5.5 to 6.5 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: Over 1,000

Maximum Torque: 996 lb-ft. / 1,350 Nm

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: Mercedes-AMG forged alloy

Front Wheels: 19 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 20 x 10.0

Tires: Continental high-performance

Front Tires: 255/35 ZR19

Rear Tires: 295/25 ZR20

Suspension: Front sport springs, rear electric adjustment

Interior:

-New 239 mph speedometer

-TV display upgrade

-Posaidon speedtrap update for COMAND infotainment system

-Start-stop system deactivation

