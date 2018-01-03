Tune it up with the WheelsandMore “CrankZilla” Nissan GT-R!

Giving Godzilla an arsenal of weapons.

In the world of automobiles, the R35-generation Nissan GT-R has been around since 2007. That’s ancient times in today’s fast-moving automotive industry where it seems that new generations and refreshes are coming out every couple of years. The latest Nissan GT-R is still a monster though, and WheelsandMore has taken advantage of its tuning potential with its new “Crankzilla” upgrade program.

The new WheelsandMore Crankzilla upgrade program consists of five different stages of tuning with various hardware and software that pushes output past the 700-horsepower mark if customers so choose.

First up is Stage 1 where WheelsandMore adds a new F1 air filter kit and a software tune for a total of 605 horsepower and 516 lb-ft. of torque. In Stage 2, the GT-R receives a new set of sport catalytic converters along with the aforementioned Stage 1 upgrades for a total of 603 horsepower and 590 lb-ft. of torque. Stage 3 includes all of the previous upgrades and a new exhaust system with catalytic converter replacement pipes for a total of 650 horsepower and 612 lb-ft. of torque.

Things get really serious in Stage 4 where WheelsandMore gives the Nissan GT-R a new pair of turbochargers, wastegates, and fuel pumps. A new transmission control and sport catalytic converters allow for a total of 700 horsepower and 627 lb-ft. of torque.

The final Stage 5 upgrade nicknamed “Crankzilla” by WheelsandMore is where the GT-R shines. Here, a new set of catalytic converter replacement pipes and a more hardcore software tune pushes output all the way to 740 horsepower and 664 lb-ft. of torque.

As an option, customers can also order a valve-flap exhaust system without catalytic converters that emit an ear-piercing sound under throttle.

As part of the WheelsandMore Crankzilla Nissan GT-R upgrade program, customers can opt to install a set of in-house F.I.W.E. wheels. These three-piece forged wheels were fitted to the WheelsandMore Crankzilla show car and measure 21 x 9.5 at the front and 21 x 11.0 at the rearwith 255/35/21 and 295/30/21 Continental high-performance tires. Each wheel features a mixture of Bronze and Copper face that matches the brake calipers while the outer rim sports a clean carbon-look surface. Finishing off the fitment is a KW height-adjustable spring kit that lowers the center of gravity by 30 mm.

The new WheelsandMore Crankzilla Nissan GT-R upgrade program is currently available including the in-house wheels and other suspension upgrades.

WheelsandMore Crankzilla Nissan GT-R Specifications

Stage I: Maximum Horsepower: 605 hp Maximum Torque: 700 nm / 516 lb-ft.

Stage 2: Maximum Horsepower: 630 hp Maximum Torque: 800 Nm / 590 lb-ft.

Stage 3: Maximum Horsepower: 650 hp Maximum Torque: 830Nm / 612 lb-ft.

Stage 4: Maximum Horsepower: 700 hp Maximum Torque: 850Nm / 626.9 lb-ft.

Stage 5 – CrankZilla: Maximum Horsepower: 740 hp Maximum Torque: 900nm / 663.8 lb-ft.

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: WheelsandMore F.I.W.E. three-piece forged alloy

Wheel Finish: Bronze/Copper face with Carbon-look lip

Front Wheels: 21 x 9.5

Rear Wheels: 21 x 11.0

Tires: Continental high-performance

Front Tires: 255/35/21

Rear Tires: 295/30/21

Suspension: KW height-adjustable lowering springs; 30 mm lower

Source: WheelsandMore

