Tune it up with the WheelsandMore “CrankZilla” Nissan GT-R!

WheelsandMore Crankzilla Nissan GT-R

Giving Godzilla an arsenal of weapons.

In the world of automobiles, the R35-generation Nissan GT-R has been around since 2007. That’s ancient times in today’s fast-moving automotive industry where it seems that new generations and refreshes are coming out every couple of years. The latest Nissan GT-R is still a monster though, and WheelsandMore has taken advantage of its tuning potential with its new “Crankzilla” upgrade program.

WheelsandMore Crankzilla Nissan GT-R

The new WheelsandMore Crankzilla upgrade program consists of five different stages of tuning with various hardware and software that pushes output past the 700-horsepower mark if customers so choose.

First up is Stage 1 where WheelsandMore adds a new F1 air filter kit and a software tune for a total of 605 horsepower and 516 lb-ft. of torque. In Stage 2, the GT-R receives a new set of sport catalytic converters along with the aforementioned Stage 1 upgrades for a total of 603 horsepower and 590 lb-ft. of torque. Stage 3 includes all of the previous upgrades and a new exhaust system with catalytic converter replacement pipes for a total of 650 horsepower and 612 lb-ft. of torque.

WheelsandMore Crankzilla Nissan GT-R

Things get really serious in Stage 4 where WheelsandMore gives the Nissan GT-R a new pair of turbochargers, wastegates, and fuel pumps. A new transmission control and sport catalytic converters allow for a total of 700 horsepower and 627 lb-ft. of torque.

The final Stage 5 upgrade nicknamed “Crankzilla” by WheelsandMore is where the GT-R shines. Here, a new set of catalytic converter replacement pipes and a more hardcore software tune pushes output all the way to 740 horsepower and 664 lb-ft. of torque.

WheelsandMore Crankzilla Nissan GT-R

As an option, customers can also order a valve-flap exhaust system without catalytic converters that emit an ear-piercing sound under throttle.

As part of the WheelsandMore Crankzilla Nissan GT-R upgrade program, customers can opt to install a set of in-house F.I.W.E. wheels. These three-piece forged wheels were fitted to the WheelsandMore Crankzilla show car and measure 21 x 9.5 at the front and 21 x 11.0 at the rearwith 255/35/21 and 295/30/21 Continental high-performance tires. Each wheel features a mixture of Bronze and Copper face that matches the brake calipers while the outer rim sports a clean carbon-look surface. Finishing off the fitment is a KW height-adjustable spring kit that lowers the center of gravity by 30 mm.

WheelsandMore Crankzilla Nissan GT-R

The new WheelsandMore Crankzilla Nissan GT-R upgrade program is currently available including the in-house wheels and other suspension upgrades.

WheelsandMore Crankzilla Nissan GT-R Specifications

Stage I: Maximum Horsepower: 605 hp Maximum Torque: 700 nm / 516 lb-ft.

Stage 2: Maximum Horsepower: 630 hp Maximum Torque: 800 Nm / 590 lb-ft.

Stage 3: Maximum Horsepower: 650 hp Maximum Torque: 830Nm / 612 lb-ft.

Stage 4: Maximum Horsepower: 700 hp Maximum Torque: 850Nm / 626.9 lb-ft.

Stage 5 – CrankZilla: Maximum Horsepower: 740 hp Maximum Torque: 900nm / 663.8 lb-ft.

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:
Wheels: WheelsandMore F.I.W.E. three-piece forged alloy
Wheel Finish: Bronze/Copper face with Carbon-look lip
Front Wheels: 21 x 9.5
Rear Wheels: 21 x 11.0
Tires: Continental high-performance
Front Tires: 255/35/21
Rear Tires: 295/30/21
Suspension: KW height-adjustable lowering springs; 30 mm lower

WheelsandMore Crankzilla Nissan GT-R Gallery

Source: WheelsandMore

Would you be able to handle the 740-HP WheelsandMore Crankzilla Nissan GT-R?

Comments

