ADV.1

Featured Fitment: BMW i8 with ADV510 Track Spec Wheels

Posted on

BMW i8 with ADV510 Track Spec Advanced Series Wheels

Driving into the future.

The BMW i8 was the mainstream car that blazed a path into the future of hybrid and electric powertrains in the sports car segment. It may have a six-figure, but it became the innovator in the segment and delivered solid performance. An advanced vehicle of this nature only deserved an advanced wheel fitment, which is why this BMW i8 was outfitted with a custom set of ADV510 Track Spec Advanced Series wheels.

BMW i8 with ADV510 Track Spec Advanced Series Wheels

The BMW i8 comes with a mid-mounted turbocharged 1.5-cylinder three-cylinder engine with 228 horsepower and 236 lb-ft. of torque for the rear axle, paired up a hybrid synchronous motor putting out 129 horsepower and 184 lb-ft. of torque for the front axle. In total, the 3,274-lb. plug-in hybrid sports car produces 357 horsepower and 420 lb-ft. of torque combined, good for a 0-60 mph acceleration time of 4.2 seconds. That’s not earth-shattering, but the fact that the i8 can go 15 miles and up to 75 mph using only its electric motor is nothing short of impressive.

BMW i8 with ADV510 Track Spec Advanced Series Wheels

Every aspect of the BMW i8 was designed for efficient performance from the aerodynamic body to the lightweight construction. Just like the i8, ADV.1 designed the ADV510 Track Spec Advanced Series wheels to be lightweight, efficient, and effective at generating attention with their unique style.

BMW i8 with ADV510 Track Spec Advanced Series Wheels

The ADV510 Track Spec Advanced Series wheels feature a three-piece forged 6061-T6 treated aluminum alloy wheels with a step-lip construction. They feature a bespoke wide split five-spoke design with an advanced window pocketing surround to create a sharp, dynamic profile. The ADV510 Track Spec Advanced Series wheels also benefit from a low overall weight that keeps rotating mass to a minimum for better overall performance and efficiency without sacrificing style.

BMW i8 with ADV510 Track Spec Advanced Series Wheels

On this BMW i8, the ADV510 Track Spec Advanced Series wheels were installed in a 22 x 9.0 front and 22 x 10.5 rear setup. The concave wheels were also equipped with the exposed hardware option that shows off the lightweight titanium fittings with pride. The Sophisto Grey with BMW i Frozen Blue i8 wears the ADV.1 wheels with a custom Fine Textured Gunmetal face with Polished Matte Blue lips that match perfectly to create a stunning fitment.

BMW i8 with ADV510 Track Spec Advanced Series Wheels

The BMW i8 was a sports car that took a step into the future with its innovation. This BMW i8 with custom ADV510 Track Spec Advanced Series wheels keeps pushing forward with their dynamic, lightweight construction and stunning design.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: BMW i8
Wheels: ADV510 Track Spec Advanced Series three-piece forged alloy
Wheel Finish: Fine Textured Gunmetal Discs, Polished Matte Blue Lips
Front Wheels: 22 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 22 x 10.5
Optional: Exposed Hardware

BMW i8 with ADV510 Track Spec Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1

Do you like the look of these custom ADV510 Track Spec Advanced Series wheels on this BMW i8?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Lamborghini Urus Lamborghini Urus
341
Lamborghini

Meet the Lamborghini Urus: The Super SUV
Friday FAIL Dodge Viper Crash Friday FAIL Dodge Viper Crash
246
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Dodge Viper Crashes at Cars & Coffee Houston!
Twin-Turbo Huracan Brixton Forged WR7 Wheels Twin-Turbo Huracan Brixton Forged WR7 Wheels
236
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Twin-Turbo Huracan with Brixton Forged WR7 Wheels
ABT RS3 ABT RS3
185
ABT Sportsline

ABT Sportsline breaks the 500-HP Mark with the new Audi RS3
C63 S Coupe with Brixton Forged Wheels C63 S Coupe with Brixton Forged Wheels
184
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe with Brixton Forged PF1 Wheels
Flying Huntsman Coach Built 6X6 Soft Top Flying Huntsman Coach Built 6X6 Soft Top
181
A Kahn Design

Get ready for the upcoming Flying Huntsman 6×6 Soft Top!
McLaren Senna McLaren Senna
177
McLaren

The new McLaren Senna is the Ultimate in High-Performance, Street-Legal Driving
2017 Best Exhaust Sounds Compilation 2017 Best Exhaust Sounds Compilation
175
Car Videos

Here’s 2017 in 47-Minutes of Beautiful Exhaust Notes
Ford GT PUR RS10 Wheels Ford GT PUR RS10 Wheels
172
Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Ford GT with PUR RS10 Wheels
Rolls Royce Wraith Brixton Forged Wheels Rolls Royce Wraith Brixton Forged Wheels
171
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Rolls Royce Wraith with Brixton Forged S60 Wheels
To Top