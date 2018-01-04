Featured Fitment: BMW i8 with ADV510 Track Spec Wheels

Driving into the future.

The BMW i8 was the mainstream car that blazed a path into the future of hybrid and electric powertrains in the sports car segment. It may have a six-figure, but it became the innovator in the segment and delivered solid performance. An advanced vehicle of this nature only deserved an advanced wheel fitment, which is why this BMW i8 was outfitted with a custom set of ADV510 Track Spec Advanced Series wheels.

The BMW i8 comes with a mid-mounted turbocharged 1.5-cylinder three-cylinder engine with 228 horsepower and 236 lb-ft. of torque for the rear axle, paired up a hybrid synchronous motor putting out 129 horsepower and 184 lb-ft. of torque for the front axle. In total, the 3,274-lb. plug-in hybrid sports car produces 357 horsepower and 420 lb-ft. of torque combined, good for a 0-60 mph acceleration time of 4.2 seconds. That’s not earth-shattering, but the fact that the i8 can go 15 miles and up to 75 mph using only its electric motor is nothing short of impressive.

Every aspect of the BMW i8 was designed for efficient performance from the aerodynamic body to the lightweight construction. Just like the i8, ADV.1 designed the ADV510 Track Spec Advanced Series wheels to be lightweight, efficient, and effective at generating attention with their unique style.

The ADV510 Track Spec Advanced Series wheels feature a three-piece forged 6061-T6 treated aluminum alloy wheels with a step-lip construction. They feature a bespoke wide split five-spoke design with an advanced window pocketing surround to create a sharp, dynamic profile. The ADV510 Track Spec Advanced Series wheels also benefit from a low overall weight that keeps rotating mass to a minimum for better overall performance and efficiency without sacrificing style.

On this BMW i8, the ADV510 Track Spec Advanced Series wheels were installed in a 22 x 9.0 front and 22 x 10.5 rear setup. The concave wheels were also equipped with the exposed hardware option that shows off the lightweight titanium fittings with pride. The Sophisto Grey with BMW i Frozen Blue i8 wears the ADV.1 wheels with a custom Fine Textured Gunmetal face with Polished Matte Blue lips that match perfectly to create a stunning fitment.

The BMW i8 was a sports car that took a step into the future with its innovation. This BMW i8 with custom ADV510 Track Spec Advanced Series wheels keeps pushing forward with their dynamic, lightweight construction and stunning design.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: BMW i8

Wheels: ADV510 Track Spec Advanced Series three-piece forged alloy

Wheel Finish: Fine Textured Gunmetal Discs, Polished Matte Blue Lips

Front Wheels: 22 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 22 x 10.5

Optional: Exposed Hardware

