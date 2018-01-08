A Kahn Design

Project Kahn takes on the new Range Rover Velar

Project Kahn Range Rover Velar

Injecting some excitement and luxury.

The newest machine to roll off the factory line and into the wilderness from Land Rover is the Range Rover Velar. The new SUV is aimed at a younger buyer, offers a fresh design language, is great on the road, and is packed with technology. It’s an exciting new model and the team at Project Kahn with founder, Afzal Kahn, behind them, is making it even better.

Project Kahn Range Rover Velar

The Range Rover Velar features the newest design language from the brand that started with the Evoque and was used in the new Range Rover Sport. The cleaner, modern look is smooth and rounded to create a high-end almost minimalistic look with the exterior while the interior dazzles with a flowing, uncluttered design that puts the advanced technology at the forefront along with comfort.

The newest Project Kahn Range Rover Velar 2.0 D240 R-Dynamic S – Signature Edition model might not be an all-out transformation with tailored body work, but it has just the right stuff to make this new SUV stand out even more.

Project Kahn Range Rover Velar

The Project Kahn Range Rover Velar Dynamic S – Signature Edition wears a slick Santorini Black exterior paint and features a set of 22-inch RS600 alloy wheels in a Matte Pearl Grey finish. A new sports suspension lowers the overall ride height for a more dynamic drive and athletic stance. Elsewhere, the Velar gained a ‘KAHN’ oval tailgate badge and lettering on the front hood.

Project Kahn Range Rover Velar

Inside, the team at Project Kahn gave the Range Rover Velar a truly custom tailored cabin. Special two-tone quilted and perforated Herringbone leather seats are featured at the front and rear to comfort passengers. Matching nappa leather is also worn by the door tops, door arm rests, center console top, instrument binnacle, and steering wheel, along with quilted and perforated dashboard.

Project Kahn Range Rover Velar

The new Project Kahn Range Rover Velar 2.0 D240 R-Dynamic S – Signature Edition can also be optioned with a wide range of customized interior colors and designs as well as other exterior upgrades. The featured model is currently available for £69,995. Expect the Project Kahn team to have even more exterior and interior upgrades for the new SUV in the future as well.

Project Kahn Range Rover Velar Specifications

Exterior:
-RS600 Alloy Wheels – 22″ Finished in Matte Pearl Grey
-Sports Lowered Suspension
-Individual Paint Detailing
-KAHN Bonnet & Tailgate Lettering
-Kahn Oval Tailgate Badge

Interior:
-Front & Rear Seats Re-upholstered in Herringbone Leather
-Door Tops in Black Nappa Leather
-Armrests in Nappa Leather
-Dashboard Quilted & Perforated
-Centre Glovebox in Nappa Leather
-Kahn Investing in British Industry Logo

Project Kahn Range Rover Velar Gallery

Source: Project Kahn

Do you like the new look of the Project Kahn Range Rover Velar?

