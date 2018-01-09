McChip-DKR Transforms the Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS into a Racer

Adding in some athleticism.

The closest thing that you’ll get to a sporty and athletic Porsche 911 with a Targa top is the 911 Targa 4 GTS. This all-wheel drive sports car has plenty of power on tap as well as all the creature comforts you could ever ask for to create an almost perfect daily driver. The team at McChip-DKR, however, gave one customer an even more exotic taste of speed with their latest build.

The newest car built by the German team at McChip-DKR started life as a Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS. The customer wanted a sportier, more hardcore look, so McChip-DKR went to the Porsche parts bin and raided the GT3 RS catalog. The front and rear bumpers, side panels, and fenders were replaced with color-matched, corresponding units from the 911 GT3 RS, instantly giving the 911 Targa 4 GTS a more intimidating look. The team left off the large rear spoiler because of the automatic Targa roof.

McChip-DKR also focused on improving the chassis of the sports car. Here, the 911 Targa 4 GTS was outfitted with a new height-adjustable KW suspension for more dynamic handling along with a new set of Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) off of the 911 GT3 RS. From there, the 911 GT3 RS center-locking wheels measuring 20 x 9.0 up front and 21 x 12.0 at the rear with sticky 265/35 ZR20 and 325/30 ZR21 tires were installed. Because of the fact that center-locking wheels cannot be paired up with wheel spacers, the front wheels were customized to sit flush with the fenders for a clean look.

The new twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six engine in the Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS was also optimized by the team at McChip-DKR. Here, they installed their ‘Stage 3’ upgrade package that includes mc580 turbochargers, software optimization, and a Capristo valve-controlled exhaust system ending in 911 GT3 RS tailpipes in the center of the bumper. After the upgrades, the McChip-DKR tuned Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS produces a whopping 675 horsepower and 498 lb-ft. of torque.

Inside, the Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS was outfitted with a classic “Pepita” pattern for an old-school, retro look and feel.

If you’re looking to have an open-top experience with a sharp-edged, track-focused dynamic, then the team at McChip-DKR may be able to help you after their latest Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS conversion. All of the featured upgrades and modifications are currently available from the German tuning company.

McChip-DKR Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 3.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: Flat-six

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 575 / 422 kW

Maximum Torque: 498 lb-ft. / 675 Nm

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: Porsche 911 GT3 RS center-locking

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.0

Front Tires: 265/35 ZR20

Rear Tires: 325/30 ZR21

Suspension: Height-adjustable KW suspension

Exterior:

-Porsche 911 GT3 RS front and rear bumpers, fenders, exhaust tailpipes

Interior:

-Seats and door trims in “Pepita” pattern

McChip-DKR Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS Gallery

Source: McChip-DKR

Would you rock this 575-HP McChip-DKR Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS with a 911 GT3 RS look?