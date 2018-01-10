An American with German muscle.

The new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has been quite the impressive machine since it first hit the pavement. Shortly after it was unveiled, Chevrolet celebrated the car’s 65th anniversary with a new ‘Carbon 65 Edition’ with special design features and carbon fiber upgrades in a limited production run of 650 units. GeigerCars in Germany decided to put their own spin on the anniversary model with even more carbon fiber and power in the new Corvette Z06 Geiger Carbon 65 Edition.

The new GeigerCars model is based on the limited edition Corvette Z06 Carbon 65 Edition model. A full body kit made from visible carbon fiber was added to optimize aerodynamics even further and emphasize the athletic abilities of the sports car.

GeigerCars started with a new front spoiler, air intakes, and grille package for the Corvette Z06 that gives it a motorsport-like look. New carbon fiber air outlets in the fenders and side skirts help calm airflow and extract heat from the engine bay. At the rear, the Corvette Z06 Geiger Carbon 65 Edition was outfitted with a new diffuser and a choice of three spoilers with varying degrees of angle for more downforce, culminating in a true racing spoiler if owners choose.

GeigerCars also took steps to make the chassis even more nimble in the Corvette Z06. Here, the German tuner modified the knuckle to lower the suspension without affecting the ride quality for a better center of gravity. The standard steel or optional carbon ceramic brakes can also be upgraded to more powerful GeigerCars units if drivers choose. The Corvette Z06 Geiger Carbon 65 Edition also sports a fresh set of HRE one-piece forged wheels measuring a staggered 19 x 10.5 up front and 20 x 12.5 at the rear. These are shod in the same factory 285/30 R19 and 335/25 R20 Michelin Pilot Sport tires or optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires for added grip.

But the upgrades weren’t all cosmetic and focused on the chassis in the Corvette Z06 Geiger Carbon 65. The 6.2-liter, supercharged V-8 engine was outfitted with a larger 2.3-liter screw compressor along with a modified throttle valve and intake system, topped off by a new software tune. This enables the Corvette Z06 Geiger Carbon 65 to produces 770 horsepower at 6,500 RPM and 729 lb-ft. of torque at 3,350 RPM. The added power allows the sports car to reach 62 mph from rest in just 2.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 209 mph. To help sustain that performance, a “Trackday Racer” cooling system with upgraded charge air, water, and oil cooling systems is available from GeigerCars.

Inside, the Corvette Z06 Geiger Carbon 65 Edition was outfitted with new Schroth four-point safety harnesses and a new Heigo roll bar for added safety during track days.

The new Corvette Z06 Geiger Carbon 65 Edition is currently available as a complete car from GeigerCars. The standard Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Carbon 65 Edition is available for 136,000 euros with each upgrade available separately.

GeigerCars Corvette Z06 Geiger Carbon 65 Edition Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 6.2 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Supercharged

Maximum Horsepower: 770 / 566 kW at 6,500 RPM

Maximum Torque: 729 lb-ft. / 989 Nm at 3,350 RPM

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 2.9 seconds

Top Speed: 209 mph / 337 km/h

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: HRE one-piece forged alloy

Front Wheels: 19 x 10.5

Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.5

Front Tires: 285/30 R19

Rear Tires: 335/25 R20

Suspension: Modified knuckle

Exterior:

-Carbon fiber front spoiler

-Carbon fiber front grille

-Carbon fiber front air intakes

-Carbon fiber front mask

-Carbon fiber side skirts

-Carbon fiber fender engine vents

-Carbon fiber rear diffuser

-Carbon fiber rear spoiler or optional racing spoiler

Interior:

-Heigo roll bar

-Schroth four-point safety harnesses

GeigerCars Corvette Z06 Geiger Carbon 65 Edition Gallery

Source: GeigerCars

Do you like the new look of the 770-HP GeigerCars Corvette Z06 Geiger Carbon 65 Edition?