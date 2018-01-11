Audi

Featured Fitment: Audi R8 with Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ Wheels

Posted on

Joel Dunn Suzuka Grey Audi R8 V10 with Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ Wheels

Suzuka Grey Style.

In the automotive world, the Audi R8 has been around forever. It was first launched in 2006 and just received a refresh in 2015 that keeps it up-to-date with the latest technology and powertrains. That may seem like an eternity in today’s industry, but Brixton Forged is here to spruce it up with their freshest set of wheels yet.

At the 2017 SEMA show in Las Vegas, Brixton Forged unveiled their new PF5 forged wheels. The newest addition to the Brixton Forged wheel catalog is available in one-, two-, or three-piece constructions with varying degrees of concavity and an exotic twisting spoke pattern. This innovative style and advanced design made it the perfect choice to keep the Audi R8 firmly planted as a top dog in today’s competitive world of super cars.

This Suzuka Grey Audi R8 V10 owned by Joel Dunn (@therealjoeldunn) is a powerful and stunning machine in its own right. The sleek, modern design still manages to stare into the future for the German automaker while its mid-mounted V-10 engine spits out a muscular 540 horsepower at 7,800 RPM and 398 lb-ft. of torque at 6,500 RPM. That’s good for a 3.5-second 0-60 mph time and top speed of 199 mph.

Brixton Forged’s new PF5 Ultrasport+ wheels were installed on this German beast. The Ultrasport+ configuration was chosen due to their lightweight one-piece construction that is designed to keep weight to an absolute minimum without sacrificing strength for a track-ready solution to style. Special pocketing and surface cuts down on rotating mass at the wheel hub for better overall performance.

This Suzuka Grey Audi R8 V10 is wearing the Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ wheels in a large 20 x 9.0 front and 20 x 11.5 rear setup for a bigger footprint where it counts. Each wheel also features a Brushed Carbon Bronze finish with Carbon Red center cap rings that provides just the right amount of contrast to the Suzuka Grey paint while matching the stunning side blades.

The Audi R8 might not be the newest super car on the market, but it’s still nothing short of a looker, especially with a fresh set of Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ wheels. Just ask Joel Dunn.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Audi R8 V10
Wheels: Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+
Wheel Finish: Brushed Carbon Bronze with Carbon Red center cap rings
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.5

Audi R8 V10 with Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Do you like the look of these Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ wheels on this Suzuka Grey Audi R8 V10?

