Car Videos

Friday FAIL: That’s NOT How a Drive-Thru Works!

Posted on

Friday FAIL Bank Drive Thru Crash

Got more than money from the bank.

Knowing how to drive and paying attention to what you are doing is very important when driving any kind of vehicle. Not only are you responsible for yourself and anyone in your vehicle, but also the people, property, and things that are outside of and around your car.

This Kia Sorento was at a drive-thru at a bank in Rockford, Illinois, doing their business as usual while staying stopped by pressing on the brakes. That was a mistake. The driver opened up the door for some reason, only to take their foot off the brake pedal and begin rolling forward.

Friday FAIL Bank Drive Thru Crash

From there, our only guess is that the driver panicked and slammed the throttle, launching the Kia Sorento forward and through the grass, into the road ahead. There, the Kia driver kept going, right into and over the Hyundai Elantra that was stopped at a red light. At no time in this did the driver hit the brakes, meaning that this was most likely a cause of mistaken pedal and panic.

This could have all been avoided if the driver just put the vehicle in ‘park’ while at the ATM. It also could’ve been prevented if the driver just hit the brakes instead of the throttle. It also could have been prevented if the driver didn’t panic, either.

Lots of factors went into this crazy accident. Hopefully, nobody was hurt.

Source: Robb Brilbeck YouTube

How crazy was this accident at a bank in Rockford, IL where a Kia jumped a Hyundai?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

ABT RS3 ABT RS3
237
ABT Sportsline

ABT Sportsline breaks the 500-HP Mark with the new Audi RS3
Rolls Royce Wraith Brixton Forged Wheels Rolls Royce Wraith Brixton Forged Wheels
237
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Rolls Royce Wraith with Brixton Forged S60 Wheels
C63 S Coupe with Brixton Forged Wheels C63 S Coupe with Brixton Forged Wheels
228
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe with Brixton Forged PF1 Wheels
2017 Best Exhaust Sounds Compilation 2017 Best Exhaust Sounds Compilation
216
Car Videos

Here’s 2017 in 47-Minutes of Beautiful Exhaust Notes
Ford GT PUR RS10 Wheels Ford GT PUR RS10 Wheels
214
Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Ford GT with PUR RS10 Wheels
Project Kahn Piano Black over Deep Red Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car Project Kahn Piano Black over Deep Red Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car
178
A Kahn Design

Get Sporty with the Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car!
Friday FAIL Nürburgring Nordschleife Crashes Friday FAIL Nürburgring Nordschleife Crashes
173
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Crashing at the Nürburgring Nordschleife!
Coca-Cola in Fuel Tank Coca-Cola in Fuel Tank
168
BMW

Friday FAIL: Putting Coca-Cola in your Fuel Tank
Aventador with ADV.1 Wheels Aventador with ADV.1 Wheels
158
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Aventador with ADV7 Track Spec CS Wheels
BMW i8 ADV.1 Wheels BMW i8 ADV.1 Wheels
142
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: BMW i8 with ADV510 Track Spec Wheels
To Top