The Fungus Green Chelsea Truck Co. Defender is Old-School Style

Fungus Green Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track

Classic British design with a modern touch of luxury.

Land Rover Defenders are an icon of off-road motoring. The British SUVs have gone all over the world and made quite an impact in doing so. Although they are no longer in production, the Chelsea Truck Company team is still cranking out custom-tailored versions such as this Fungus Green Land Rover Defender 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track.

Fungus Green Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track

This Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track is the epitome of classic British off-road motoring and A Kahn Design’s dedication to bespoke luxury. The SUV wears a traditional Fungus Green body with Old England White roof. It’s a perfect look for someone looking for that classic off-road machine with a modern touch.

Fungus Green Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track

The new Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender may look old school, but it’s packed with all sorts of new upgrades. The front and rear fenders now extend outwards for a more powerful presence while a new front bumper stares ahead with its integrated lighting, LED Diamond bright headlights, and lower sump guard. Here, a new color-matched X-Lander front grille and mesh hood vents are also used for a rugged look. At the rear, a new Chelsea Truck Company spare wheel cover sits proudly.

Fungus Green Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track

Below the beltline sits a new set of Kahn 1948 Defend wheels with a Satin Black finish. These old-school wheels are shod in a proper set of all-terrain tires and hide painted brake calipers, a 2.0-inch suspension lift, and upgraded gas shocks and steering dampers behind them. There’s also a new twin cross-hair exhaust system at the rear for a meaner look on or off the road.

Fungus Green Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track

The interior is where the Chelsea Truck Company team really worked their magic to transform the rugged SUV into a sea of opulence. Pass the privacy tinted windows and you’ll find custom GTB front, middle, and rear seats trimmed in quilted and perforated Tan nappa leather. The same treatment has been applied to the door panel inserts, instrument binnacle, center glove box, passenger dashboard, grab handles, roof headliner, and sun visors as well.

The Chelsea Truck Company also gave the Land Rover Defender Station Wagon Wide Track a new double three-spoke steering wheel with machined aluminum foot pedals below for the driver. A new set of door entry sill plates and a Churchill time clock are featured for a high-end look and feel as well.

Fungus Green Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track

The new Fungus Green Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track is currently available for £62,995. In addition, customers can also create their own unique Land Rover Defender through the Chelsea Truck Company if they desire.

Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track Specifications

Exterior:
-Tron Ring Lighting
-Fog Lamps
-Twin Crosshair Exhaust System in Stainless Steel inc. Exhaust Shields
-Complete Color Change – Our signature Cromax® paint finish
-Kahn Oval Tailgate Badge
-X-Lander Front Grille
-LED Diamond Bright Headlights
-Rear Mud Flaps in Toughened Rubber – Pair
-Front & Rear Wide Wing Wheel Arches in Body Color
-Side Vents in Matte Black
-X-Lander Front Grille Inner Surround in Volcanic Black Satin
-Privacy Tinted Glass (Anti-Reflection Glass)
-Side Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel
-Defender Boot Sill Plate
-Chelsea Truck Company Spare Wheel Cover
-Bonnet Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel
-Front Bumper Replacement including Bumper Lights – Stainless Steel
-Front Bumper Sump Guard – Aluminum
-Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures

Interior:
-Hard Wearing Front & Rear Cabin Floor Mats
-Door Panel Card Inserts & Trims in Tan Nappa Leather
-Passenger Dashboard Top & Grab Handle in Tan Nappa Leather
-Churchill Time Clock Fascia Insert in Red
-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum
-Centre Glovebox in Tan Nappa Leather
-Roof Headlining in Diamond Quilted Tan Nappa Leather
-Heated Front Seat Elements
-Instrument Binnacle in Tan Nappa Leather
-Rear Door Panel in Tan Nappa Leather
-Roof Grab Handles with Leather Covers
-Double 3-Spoke Steering Wheel in Satin Silver
-Sun Visors in Tan Nappa Leather
-Front & Rear Sports GTB Seats in Quilted & Perforated Tan Nappa Leather
-Front Sports GTB, Middle Bench & Rear Folding Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather
-Key Ring – Red Enamel with Kahn Logo
-Kahn Investing in British Industry Logo

Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the old-school style with modern luxury of the new Fungus Green Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track?

