Featured Fitment: McLaren 650S Spider with PUR FL26 Wheels

Matte McLaren Monster.

If you’re looking for an exotic super car that can handle daily driving duties while serving up some serious performance – all while the top is down, then the McLaren 650S Spider is right up your alley. The drop-top super car grabs attention, rips rubber, and delivers a comfortable ride. This Elite Volcano Yellow 650S Spider is all that and a bag of chips with its new PUR FL26 wheels.

McLaren 650S Spider with PUR FL26 Wheels

The vibrant Elite Volcano Yellow McLaren 650S Spider only weighs 88 lbs. more than its coupe counterpart and has the same performance. Its twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V-8 engine produces 641 bhp and 500 lb-ft. of torque, propelling it to 60 mph from rest in just 3.0 seconds and a 204 mph top speed.

McLaren 650S Spider with PUR FL26 Wheels

This speedy Yellow convertible also has style to go along with its performance. Adding to the striking look of the McLaren is a new set of custom PUR FL26 wheels. These flow-formed monoblock wheels have an exotic design that splits from the hub and almost creates a straight-edged turbine-twist to emphasize speed. The chiseled wheel also has a slight depth to give the 650S Spider a powerful stance.

McLaren 650S Spider with PUR FL26 Wheels

This McLaren 650S Spider was outfitted with the PUR FL26 wheels in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 21 x 12.0 rear setup, for a larger footprint where it counts. Each wheel boasts a Matte Black finish to provide plenty of contrast to the factory Elite Volcano Yellow paint and match the aerodynamic body work. Sticky Pirelli P Zero tires were also installed to ensure maximum grip wherever it goes.

McLaren 650S Spider with PUR FL26 Wheels

Winter may still be rearing its ugly head, but this McLaren 650S Spider with PUR FL26 wheels isn’t letting this time of year get it down.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: McLaren 650S Spider
Wheels: PUR FL26
Wheel Finish: Matte Black
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.5
Tires: Pirelli P Zero

McLaren 650S Spider with PUR FL26 Wheels Gallery

Source: PUR Wheels

Do you like the Matte Black PUR FL26 Wheels on this Yellow McLaren 650S Spider?

