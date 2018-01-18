BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M3 with Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels

F80 BMW M3 with Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels

Matte Black BMW Beast.

The bar was set 30 years ago for sports cars and driving dynamics when BMW introduced the M3. Since then, it’s held on to that title through every generation, with automakers tying to emulate its success but never achieving that goal. The BMW M3 and M4’s still holds ownership of being the quintessential driver’s today, but this Matte Black M3 with Brixton Forged wheels on Instagram as @m3fxx, is taking the title of being the quintessential car for driving style.

F80 BMW M3 with Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels

One reason for its fame is the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six cylinder engine sitting at the heart of the BMW M3. This force-fed motor spits out 425 horsepower between 5.500 and 7,300 RPM and 406 lb-ft. of torque between 1,850 and 5,500 RPM in stock form. In the @m3fxx, that’s a bit higher thanks to the addition of a new Akrapovic exhaust system, new downpipes, intake, and more.

F80 BMW M3 with Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels

Then there’s the look of the @m3fxx. The entire body is dressed in a smooth Matte Black wrap that emphasizes every curve and line on the sleek body. That, in and of itself, draws attention, but what really breaks necks is the new fitment starring a fresh set of Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series wheels.

F80 BMW M3 with Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels

The Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series wheels bring the low overall weight and engineering of the brand’s one-piece Ultrasport+ variant with the added style of a multi-piece wheel. The forged wheels have a unique five-spoke design that’s modern and angular design. Each face has a deep concave profile that adds a muscular presence, making them perfect for a sports car.

F80 BMW M3 with Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels

For this BMW M3, a full set of KW coilovers were installed to create a low setup that sits flush with the powerful fenders. The Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series wheels were installed in a wide 20 x 9.5 front and 20 x 12.0 rear setup for more grip at the drive axle. Each one of the forged wheels sports a Satin Black finish to match the exterior along with 50/50 Rau Titanium hardware that adds just enough contrast to draw attention.

F80 BMW M3 with Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels

If you’re looking for a sports car that has head-turning looks and also the performance to back it up, then the Matte Black @m3fxx with Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series wheels might be the perfect car to use as inspiration.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: F80 BMW M3
Wheels: Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series
Wheel Finish: Satin Black
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.5
Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.0
Wheel Options: 50/50 Rau Titanium hardware

BMW M3 with Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged
Build Credit: @m3fxx

Do you like the Satin Black Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series wheels on this Matte Black BMW M3?

