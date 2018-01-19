Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Driver Does burnout and Hits Police Office in Times Square

Posted on

Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Driver hits NYPD Officer in Times Square

How stupid can you get?

We get wanting to show off and have fun, and we get wanting to burn rubber. However, there’s a time and a place for all of that – and it’s not Times Square in New York City. This area is one of the most popular tourist hubs in the world and is packed with tight security, especially in today’s climate with terrorism.

This Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG driver is not only incredibly stupid and irresponsible, but also incredibly lucky. While cruising through Times Square, the driver smashed the throttle and let out a pretty spectacular burnout and drift before being stopped by a walking NYPD officer. Instead of pulling over and getting a ticket, the car drove forward into the officer, knocking him down on the ground.

Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Driver hits NYPD Officer in Times Square

With his weapon drawn, the officer quickly gave chase and got the attention of other officers as the C63 AMG sped off, side-swiping other cars in the process. Unfortunately, the driver has yet to be caught and an investigation is underway.

The fact that the driver did not get shot at after hitting an officer with their car is extremely lucky, especially given the fact that terrorist attacks have occurred around the globe with vehicles driving through areas of high foot traffic.

Please note: the video contains foul language that may offend some.

Source: Jeffery Watt Facebook
Video: @kiefer_d on Instagram

How incredibly stupid and irresponsible was this Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG driver that did a burnout and hit a police officer in Times Square?

