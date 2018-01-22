Clean and Confident.

The latest creation to come from the team at Project Kahn is a smooth cruiser with style. The Project Kahn Range Rover 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography Pace Car wears a range of new upgrades and is dressed in a seductive Black Kirsch and Madeira Red color that instantly sets it apart.

Visually, the new Project Kahn Range Rover Autobiography Pace Car makes its presence felt with its newly extended front and rear wheel arches as well as the new carbon composite front and rear bumpers. The new front fascia incorporates carbon fiber detailing to show off the construction of its new bumper while integrating the factory fog lights. There’s also a new LE grille with 3-D mesh floating insert that’s mirrored by the new 3-D mesh inserts on the lower air intakes.

Above, a Piano Black floating roof creates a beautiful two-tone style that’s echoed by the carbon fiber side vents, tailgate strip, and front chin spoiler. A new lightweight composite roof and lower trunk spoiler combo adds a bit of athleticism while sticking with the two-tone theme.

Below the beltline on the Project Kahn Range Rover Autobiography Pace Car are a new set of RS650 lightweight alloy wheels. These wheels stand out with a vibrant Diamond Cut on Matte Black finish and imposing 23 x 10.0 size, paired with matching 305/30/23 Continental tires. A set of painted brake calipers stand out from behind. The exterior transformation is completed with a new set of stainless steel quad cross-hair exhaust pipes neatly incorporated into the rear bumper.

Step inside, and you’ll be greeted by a comfortable and tailored interior. The Project Kahn Range Rover Autobiography Pace Car has been outfitted with a soft quilted and perforated Black leather on the front and rear seats with contrast stitching. Even the door tops, arm rests, instrument binnacle, steering wheel center, and center console wear the same matching upholstery. Elsewhere, there’s a new set of machine aluminum foot pedals and stainless steel door entry sill plates for that extra high-end touch.

The new Project Kahn Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography Pace Car is currently available at £99,999. Customers can also order accessories featured here, separately.

Project Kahn Range Rover Autobiography Pace Car Specifications

Exterior:

-Pace Car Rear Wheel Arches with Air Dams

-Privacy Tinted Glass

-Fitted with 305x30x23″ Tires – Set of 4

-Individual Paint Detailing & Color Coding

-Pace Car Floating Front Grille

-Pace Car Front Bumper Splitter

-Pace Car Front Bumper in Carbon Fiber

-Pace Car Quad Exhaust System

-Brake Calipers Finished in Liquid Gold

-RS650 10×23″ Forged Wheels

-Floating Roof in Piano Black

-Pace Car Front Wheel Arches with Air Dams

-Pace Car Rear Bumper in Carbon Fiber

-Complete Color Change – Our signature Cromax® paint finish

-Lower Bootlid Spoiler

-KAHN Bonnet & Tailgate Lettering

Interior:

-3D Modular Front & Rear Seats in Perforated Orange Nappa Leather

-Kahn Investing in British Industry Logo

-Key Ring – Red Enamel with Kahn Logo

-Centre Glovebox in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Four Door Armrests in Perforated Leather

-Steering Wheel Centre in Nappa Leather

-Door Tops in Perforated Leather

-Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

-Door Cards in Nappa Leather

