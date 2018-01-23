Aftermarket Tuning News

Fly under the Radar with the new IMSA S720 Mercedes-AMG S63!

Posted on

IMSA S720 Mercedes-AMG S63

Stealth Mode.

The Mercedes-AMG S63 is a gorgeous powerhouse of an executive sedan that isn’t overly flashy or ostentatious. It lets class do the work of grabbing attention as it slips away with its thundering V-8 engine. The team at IMSA, however, wanted to turn things up a notch without getting too showy and created the IMSA S720.

IMSA S720 Mercedes-AMG S63

The newest IMSA S720 focuses on the 2018-model-year facelift while bringing forth the same attention to detail and quality as the previous model. Holger Mohr and his team started by giving the Mercedes-AMG S63 a new carbon fiber aerodynamic facelift that keeps right in line with the factory bodywork. Here, the little things make all the difference and that can be seen starting with the new side sills. Up front, new air intakes, grille, and splitter redirects air into the radiators and engine bay. At the rear, a new trunk-mounted spoiler lip works with the lower diffuser and perfectly-integrated exhaust tailpipes to create more downforce.

IMSA S720 Mercedes-AMG S63

Making contact with the pavement on the IMSA S720 is a fresh set of customer-spec CR2 lightweight alloy wheels that reduce rotating mass at the wheel hub for better overall performance. These 21 x 9.0 front and 21 x 10.5 rear wheels are shod in sticky 255/35/21 and 295/30/21 tires, respectively.

IMSA S720 Mercedes-AMG S63

Under the hood is where the real fun begins on the IMSA S720. The twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine was outfitted with a new pair of in-house turbochargers, stainless steel downpipes, and catalytic converters. This not only results in more boost but gets all the exhaust gasses out as quickly as possible. To accommodate for the new hardware and turn up the power, the IMSA team upgraded the software for the engine and transmission. The end result is a whopping 710 horsepower (720 PS) and 730 lb-ft. of torque hitting the rear wheels.

IMSA S720 Mercedes-AMG S63

As an option, customers can get their IMSA S720 outfitted with a specially-tailored interior.

The new IMSA S720 based on the Mercedes-AMG S63 is currently available for the newly-facelifted 2018-MY vehicle.

IMSA S720 Mercedes-AMG S63 Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 4.0 liters
Number of Cylinders: V-8
Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged
Maximum Horsepower: 710 / 720 PS / 529 kW
Maximum Torque: 730 lb-ft. / 990 Nm

Wheels and Tires:
Wheels: CR2 lightweight alloy
Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 10.5
Front Tires: 255/35/21
Rear Tires: 295/30/21

Exterior:
-Carbon fiber front air intakes
-Carbon fiber front spoiler
-Carbon fiber rear trunklid spoiler
-Carbon fiber rear diffuser
-Carbon fiber side sills

IMSA S720 Mercedes-AMG S63 Gallery

Source: IMSA

Would you like to get behind the wheel of the 710-HP IMSA S720 Mercedes-AMG S63?

