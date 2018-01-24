Featured Fitment: Lexus LC500h with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Wheels

Sleek and stylish.

One of the most awe-inspiring designs to hit the road below the $100,000-mark is the Lexus LC500/500h. This smooth and seductive coupe has a futuristic look with curves and lines in all the right places. It’s one of the most gorgeous grand touring cars around, and Vorsteiner has managed to make it even more eye-catching with a new set of V-FF 103 wheels and V-LC Aero package.

The Lexus LC500h is the more practical version of the luxury coupe and geared towards those who want a healthy dose of power without having to burn through tanks of fuel in their daily driving. At the heart of this sleek machine is a 3.5-liter V-6 engine with a multi-stage hybrid drive that churns out a total of 354 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. of torque while returning a combined 30 MPG. It can also hit 60 mph from rest in 4.7 seconds and reach an electronically-limited top speed of 155 mph.

There’s more than enough performance to back up the looks of the Lexus LC500h, but Vorsteiner was able to turn up the heat just a bit more.

It all starts with Vorsteiner’s V-LC Aero program for the Lexus LC. The kit consists of a new front spoiler extending outwards the full width of the front bumper to cut down on lift and a new decklid spoiler at the rear with two extensions to generate downforce. These two carbon fiber parts aren’t over-the-top but accentuate the LC’s lines and curves to create a more muscular and athletic stance.

This Lexus LC500h was also outfitted with a new set of Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Flow Forged wheels. Each wheel sport five curvy Y-shaped spokes and a rounded concavity that look right at home on this luxury grand tourer. Here, the Vorsteiner V-FF 103 wheels were installed in a 21 x 9.0 front and 21 x 10.0 rear setup with a dark Titanium and Carbon Graphite finish that is just a shade lighter than the Black body.

The Lexus LC500h may not be the most powerful or fastest grand touring coupe on the market, but after it’s transformed by Vorsteiner, it’s easily one of the best-looking.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lexus LC500h

Wheels: Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Flow Forged

Wheel Finish: Titanium/Carbon Graphite

Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 21 x 10.0

Aerodynamics:

-Vorsteiner V-LC front spoiler

-Vorsteiner V-LC decklid spoiler

Lexus LC500h with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Wheels Gallery

Source: Vorsteiner

Do you like the more muscular look of this Lexus LC500h with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 wheels and V-LC aerodynamics?