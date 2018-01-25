Audi

Featured Fitment: Audi R8 Competition with Brixton Forged R10 Wheels

Audi R8 Competition with Brixton Forged R10 Ultrasport+ Wheels

Track-focused fun.

The Audi R8 is an impressive machine in and of itself, but in 2014, the German automaker turning things up a notch. In an effort to celebrate the success of the Audi R8 LMS race cars, they created the Audi R8 Competition – a race-inspired machine that was the fastest and most powerful Audi model available at the time. Now, Brixton Forged has added their own unique track-focused touch with the addition of a new set of their R10 Ultrasport+ forged wheels.

Audi R8 Competition with Brixton Forged R10 Ultrasport+ Wheels

This Suzuka Grey Audi R8 Competition is a unique beast right from the factory. It’s fitted with an array of matte carbon aerodynamics that keep weight to a minimum while improving downforce. There’s carbon ceramic brakes, carbon fiber interior elements, and a sport exhaust system with gloss black tailpipes. Even the 5.2-liter, naturally-aspirated V-10 engine has more power, with a total of 570 ponies hitting all four wheels. That gave it a 0-60 mph time of just 3.2 seconds and a 199 mph top speed, making it the fastest and most powerful Audi model at the time. Oh, and there were only 60 total units ever produced, this being one of them.

Audi R8 Competition with Brixton Forged R10 Ultrasport+ Wheels

This very rare Suzuka Grey Audi R8 Competition has all the right stuff to go fast on or off the track from the factory, but the addition of a custom set of Brixton Forged R10 Ultrasport+ wheels put it over the top. These 10-spoke, one-piece forged wheels are made for the track thanks to their high-strength, lightweight construction that keeps rotating mass to a minimum.

Audi R8 Competition with Brixton Forged R10 Ultrasport+ Wheels

Here, the Brixton Forged R10 Ultrasport+ wheels were installed in a wide 20 x 9.0 front and 20 x 11.5 rear setup with the latter boasting a deep concave profile. To add a bit of contrast to the Suzuka Grey Paint on this Audi R8 Competition and match the matte carbon aerodynamics, each wheel sports a 120-grit Brushed Smoke Black (Satin Clear) finish.

Audi R8 Competition with Brixton Forged R10 Ultrasport+ Wheels

With only 60 examples of these Audi R8 Competition models around the globe, this Suzuka Grey stunner with Brixton Forged R10 Ultrasport+ wheels is one of a kind.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Audi R8 Competition
Wheels: Brixton Forged R10 Ultrasport+
Wheel Finish: 120-grit Brushed Smoke Black (Satin Clear)
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.5

Audi R8 Competition with Brixton Forged R10 Ultrasport+ Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged
Photography Credit: @woyshnis.media

Do you like the look of this 570-HP Suzuka Grey Audi R8 Competition with Brixton Forged R10 Ultrasport+ wheels?

