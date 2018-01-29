Bringing the power to Geneva!

One year ago, the new 2019 Audi RS5 Coupe was unveiled at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show. The new coupe brought forth lots of new tech, a fresh design, and a brand new Porsche-developed twin-turbocharged V-6 engine. One year later, ABT Sportsline is bringing an even hotter version called the ABT RS5-R to Geneva to turn heads.

The new ABT RS5-R will be limited to just 50 units globally, and be shown for the first time at the 2018 Geneva international Motor Show. It comes packing more power, new hardware, and carbon fiber styling that puts it in a league of its own.

The twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6 engine was one of the main focuses for the German tuning company. “On the ABT RS5-R, we get an additional 80 HP and 90 Nm from the 2.9 liter biturbo V6, which has a very similar design to the engine in the first Audi RS4,” said CEO Hans-Jürgen Abt.

The newly-developed ABT Power system for the Audi RS5 pushed the twin-turbocharged V-6 to a healthy 530 horsepower and 509 lb-ft. of torque. A new ABT muffler system with four carbon-coated 102 mm tailpipes emit a more aggressive tone as well. These upgrades allow the ABT RS5-R to reach 62 mph from rest in just 3.6 seconds – 0.3 seconds faster than the stock model. Top speed is also 174 mph, which is more than enough to get drivers in trouble.

Also adding to the ABT RS5-R’s overall performance and driving agility are new ABT sport stabilizers and ABT height-adjustable suspension springs that allow drivers to dial in the perfect ride height. There’s also a new coilover suspension system currently in development with KW that will allow an even more dynamic handling quality without negatively affecting comfort. Making contact with the pavement are larger ABT Sport GR wheels. These 21 x 10.0 ET21 alloys keep weight to an absolute minimum for better overall performance and are shod in sticky 275/25 ZR21 tires.

Visually, the ABT RS5-R easily stands out from the crowd with its striking carbon styling. Up front, there’s a large lip side flics, and a grille frame with ‘RS5-R’ badge proudly sitting front-and-center. Optional ABT wheel arch vents with carbon fins add a more aggressive aesthetic. At the rear, the ABT RS5-R sports a new glossy carbon rear skirt add-on as well as a trunk-mounted spoiler. Optionally, customers can get front blades, side blades, and wheel arch ventilation components.

Customers of the 1-of-50 ABT Sportsline ABT RS5-R will be able to tailor their interior to their specifications with a variety of optional upgrades. ABT can install new door sills, entrance lights, steering wheel badges, floor mats, and emblem badges with the ‘RS5-R’ logos. There’s also individual leathering of the seats with badging as well as a carbon fiber shift knob cover. Carbon fiber seat shells, seat cover panels, steering wheel, dashboard covers and shift paddles can also be installed as well.

The new ABT Sportsline ABT RS5-R will be limited to a production of just 50 units around the world. Customers will also be able to customize their own vehicles with upgrades shown here as well.

ABT Sportsline ABT RS5-R Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 2.9 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-6

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 530 / 390 kW

Maximum Torque: 509 lb-ft. / 690 Nm

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 3.6 seconds

Top Speed: 174 mph

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: ABT Sport GR21

Wheel Size: 21 x 10.0

Tires: 275/25 ZR21

Suspension: ABT height adjustable springs, ABT Sport anti-roll bar

Optional: ABT height, pressure, and rebound adjustable suspension

Exterior:

-ABT front lip (carbon fiber)

-ABT front flics (carbon fiber)

-ABT front grill frame (carbon fiber) incl. RS5-R logo

-ABT fender badge with ABT logo

-ABT rear spoiler (carbon fiber)

-ABT rear skirt add on (carbon fiber)

-ABT front blades (carbon)

-ABT side blades (Carbon)

-ABT wheel arch air ventilation incl. carbon fin

Interior:

-ABT floor mats incl. logo (RS5-R)

-ABT Individual leathering of seat incl. logo RS5-R and ABT logo in headrest

-ABT emblem badge (ABT RS5-R ‚1 of 50‘)

-ABT shift knob cover (carbon fiber)

-ABT steering wheel badge ‚RS5-R‘

-ABT door sills (Logo RS5-R)

-ABT integrated entrance lights (RS5-R Logo)

-ABT individual seat shell (carbon fiber)

-ABT Individual seat cover panels (carbon fiber)

-ABT individualizing of steering wheel (carbon fiber / leather)

-ABT Individual dashboard covers (carbon fiber)

-ABT shift paddles (carbon fiber)

Source: ABT Sportsline

