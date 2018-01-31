Aftermarket Tuning News

Time to Fly with the 646-HP Novitec McLaren 570S Spider!

Posted on

Novitec McLaren 570S Spider

Drop the top and hit the throttle!

Winter is in full force, but that didn’t stop the team at Novitec from unveiling their newest drop-top monster for when the sun comes out. The Novitec McLaren 570S Spider has all the goodies that you’ll ever need to have a high-performance, custom-tailored open-air driving experience from carbon fiber aero to a nimble chassis, and – of course – power!

The 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine in the McLaren 570S can be outfitted with a choice of three different upgrade programs, each of which can be activated or deactivated at the push of a button. The most powerful upgrade includes a plug-and-play Novitec N-Tronic module along with a Novitec Race high-performance exhaust system. This boosts output all the way up to 646 horsepower at 7,450 RPM and 510 lb-ft. of torque at 6,250 RPM. That’s good enough to send the Novitec McLaren 570S Spider to 62 mph in just 3.0 seconds, flat, and to a top speed of 208 mph. As an added bonus, the throttle is more responsive and the power curve is flatter throughout the rev range.

Customers can also order a Novitec high-performance exhaust system with or without the tuning modules. Each one of the different exhaust variants comes with thermal insulation for better performance. Customers can opt for the traditional stainless steel or go with the ultra-lightweight INCONEL variants, along with optional sport catalytic converters. The exhausts all end in two specially-made slanted tailpipes for the Novitec McLaren 570S Spider.

That kind of power is shown through a new aerodynamically-designed carbon fiber upgrade package on the Novitec McLaren 570S Spider. The kit starts with a new front spoiler that cuts down on lift at high speeds and is balanced out by a rear spoiler that mirrors the super car’s contours to generate downforce. Between the axles are carbon fiber rocker panels and covers for the rear air intakes. There’s also a pair of carbon fiber covers for each side of the rear bumper to finish the athletic aerodynamic transformation.

Putting all the power to the pavement are specially-developed lightweight forged wheels that keep rotating mass to a minimum. The Novitec McLaren 570S Spider wears in house five-double-spoke wheels in a staggered 20 x 9.0J front and 21 x 11.0J rear setup to emphasize the car’s wedge-shaped profile. These weight-optimized wheels are also shod in sticky 235/30 ZR20 and 305/30 ZR21 high-performance tires. A new set of Novitec sport springs can also be added that allow drivers to adjust the ride height 30 mm lower than the factory settings for a better center of gravity.

Customers can also get the interior of their Novitec McLaren 570S Spider tailored to their liking. Craftsmen can install a variety of leather and alcantara upholstery along with other components throughout the cabin to show off when the top is down upon customer request.

Novitec McLaren 570S Spider Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 3.8 liters
Number of Cylinders: V-8
Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged
Maximum Horsepower: 646 / 475 kW at 7,450 RPM
Maximum Torque: 510 lb-ft. / 692 Nm at 6,250 RPM

Performance:
Acceleration 0-62 mph: 3.0 seconds
Top Speed: 208 mph / 335 km/h

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:
Wheels: Novitec lightweight forged alloy
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0J
Rear Wheels: 21 x 11.0J
Front Tires: 235/30 ZR20
Rear Tires: 305/30 ZR21
Suspension: Novitec sport springs; 30 mm lower

Exterior:
-Carbon fiber front spoiler
-Carbon fiber rear spoiler
-Carbon fiber rocker panels
-Carbon fiber side intake covers
-Carbon fiber rear bumper side covers

Novitec McLaren 570S Spider Gallery

Source: Novitec

Would you like to speed into summer with the 646-HP, 208-MPH Novitec McLaren 570S Spider?

Comments

