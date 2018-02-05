4x4 Exposure

Drive like Bond in the new Chelsea Truck Co. Aston Martin Storm Black Land Rover Defender!

An SUV suitable for a spy.

The Chelsea Truck Company is known for transforming SUVs into high-end, rugged yet luxurious machines tailored for every customer. Their newest model is made for those looking to break into the elite levels of global intelligence.

Called the Aston Martin Storm Black Land Rover Defender Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track, the new custom SUV is perfect for an MI6 agent. Afzal Kahn and the Chelsea Truck Company team have completely redesigned the SUV inside and out. The end result is a commanding yet classy vehicle that’s right at home off-roading or at a casino in Monaco with James Bond behind the wheel.

What instantly distinguishes this Land Rover Defender 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track from other SUVs is its smooth Aston Martin Storm Black exterior that’s matched by other components. Up front, there’s a powerful new front bumper with integrated lighting, a sump guard for off-roading, and a large X-Lander grille. Mesh hood vents also work to keep the engine bay cool.

Along each side of the Land Rover Defender 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track are large fenders at the front and rear with exposed bolt apertures and vents for a tough, rugged look. Beneath those extensions sit new 20 x 9.0 Mondial wheels with 275/55/20 tires. These Satin Black finished wheels also hide painted brake calipers and match the beautiful Aston Martin Storm Black exterior. New hard-wearing mud flaps and a suspension lift also contribute to the brawny off-road look and capability.

At the rear of the Land Rover Defender 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track, there’s a new twin cross-hair exhaust system poking through the mud flaps. Above, a new Chelsea Truck Company spare wheel cover proudly sits and flaunts its roots.

Behind the dark-tinted privacy glass of the Land Rover Defender Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track sits a fully-tailored suit of refinements. New GTB seats are fitted up front while the middle and rear have been upholstered in quilted and perforated leather. The same upholstery has been applied to the center glove box, fascia of the dashboard, door panels, grab handles, rear door panel, sun visors, and instrument binnacle.

Elsewhere, the Chelsea Truck Company has installed a new Churchill time clock, door entry sill plates, speedometer and tachometer in red, Kahn billet steering wheel, and vented machined aluminum foot pedals.

Aston Martin Storm Black Land Rover Defender 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide TrackAston Martin Storm Black Land Rover Defender 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track

The new Aston Martin Storm Black Land Rover Defender 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track is currently available for £59,995. Customers can also have their own SUV customized with parts shown through the new Chelsea Truck Company website. As an added bonus, the vehicle trade specialists at CAP show a 20-percent uplift in residual value for this Land Rover Defender model compared to the standard vehicle.

Aston Martin Storm Black Land Rover Defender 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track Specifications

Exterior:
-Chelsea Truck Company Spare Wheel Cover
-Complete Color Change – Our signature Cromax® paint finish
-Defender Boot Sill Plate
-Kahn Oval Tailgate Badge
-Fog Lamps
-Front & Rear Wide Wing Wheel Arches in Body Color
-LED Diamond Bright Headlights
-Privacy Tinted Glass (Anti-Reflection Glass)
-Rear Mud Flaps in Toughened Rubber – Pair
-Side Vents in Matte Black
-Side Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel
-Tron Ring Lighting
-Twin Crosshair Exhaust System in Stainless Steel inc. Exhaust Shields
-X-Lander Front Grille
-X-Lander Front Grille Inner Surround in Volcanic Black Satin
-Bonnet Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel
-Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures
-Front Bumper Replacement including Bumper Lights – Stainless Steel
-Front Bumper Sump Guard – Aluminum
-275x55x20″ Tires – Set of 4
-Mondial Alloy Wheels – 9×20″ in Volcanic Black

Interior:
-Churchill Time Clock Fascia Insert in Red
-Centre Glovebox in Quilted & Perforated Leather
-Full Dashboard fascia in Black Leather
-Hard Wearing Front & Rear Cabin Floor Mats
-Heated Front Seat Elements
-Passenger Dashboard Top & Grab Handle in Black Leather
-Roof Grab Handles with Leather Covers
-Steering Wheel – Billet & Leather
-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum
-Front Sports GTB, Middle Bench & Rear Folding Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather
-Instrument Binnacle in Leather
-Kahn Investing in British Industry Logo
-Key Ring – Red Enamel with Kahn Logo

Aston Martin Storm Black Land Rover Defender 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you think the Aston Martin Storm Black Land Rover Defender 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track is fit for James Bond?

