The new WheelsandMore Ferrari 812 Superforte is Here to Melt your Ears

Posted on

WheelsandMore Ferrari 812 Superforte

And turn up the style too!

The new Ferrari 812 Superfast is rolling fresh off the factory floor and into triple-digit speeds at Maranello, Italy. This new, high-powered Prancing Horse is still a rare sight around the world and the team at WheelsandMore have already begun their work on transforming it into a head-turning, ear-shattering exotic.

WheelsandMore Ferrari 812 Superforte

The new Ferrari 812 Superfast utilizes a 6.5-liter V-12 engine with 789 bhp and 530 lb-ft. of torque, making it the most powerful naturally-aspirated production car ever made. The WheelsandMore Ferrari 812 “Superforte” takes advantage of this V-12 engine with a new, specially-developed exhaust system.

WheelsandMore Ferrari 812 Superforte

The 6.5-liter V-12 engine can be outfitted with a new handcrafted valve-flap exhaust system that includes new sport catalytic converters, an X-pipe, and more to give drivers the ability to change the sound. The exhaust was developed in partnership with Kline Innovation, and can be made from either stainless steel or ultra-lightweight Inconel 625. In total, the new exhaust system helps to unleash an extra 20 horsepower and 11 lb-ft. of torque along with a thrilling, high-revving F1-style sound.

WheelsandMore also opted to stay out of the software tuning game with the Ferrari 812 Superfast due to the already incredible amount of power produced by the engine and its tailored aerodynamics.

WheelsandMore Ferrari 812 Superforte

The German tuner did, however, suit up the WheelsandMore Ferrari 812 Superforte show car in their in-house range of forged wheels. Up first is the concave F.I.W.E. wheels with hub cap that mimics a factory locking mechanism. There are also the new exclusive “FORK” forged wheels made specifically for the 812 Superfast. The new WheelsandMore FORK wheels utilize a center locking mechanism and directional spoke patterns. The new wheels can be installed in a 21 x 10.0 front with 275/30/21 Pirelli P Zero tires and 21 x 12.0 or 22 x 12.5 rear wheels with 325/30/21 or 335/25/22 tires, respectively. Each wheel can be tailored with a wide range of finishes and colors to suit each customer’s taste.

WheelsandMore Ferrari 812 Superforte

So far, WheelsandMore opted to keep it simple with their new Ferrari 812 “Superforte” tuning program. All of the aforementioned upgrades are currently available for the new Ferrari 812 Superfast.

WheelsandMore Ferrari 812 Superforte Specifications

Engine:
-Handcrafted valve-flap exhaust in stainless steel of Inconel 625

Wheels and Tires:
Wheels: F.I.W.E. or FORK
Front Wheels: 21 x 10.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.0 or 22 x 12.5
Tires: Pirelli P Zero
Front Tires: 275/30/21
Rear Tires: 325/30/21 or 335/25/22

WheelsandMore Ferrari 812 Superforte Gallery

Source: WheelsandMore

Do you like the new look of the WheelsandMore Ferrari 812 “Superforte”?

