The team at Project Kahn transforms quite a bit of Land Rover Range Rover models, and this Black over Deep Red Metallic Range Rover Sport SDV8 Diesel Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car is a specially-tailed SUV that’s not afraid to strut its stuff.

The new Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Autobiography Pace Car wears a unique two-tone color combination and was designed by Afzal Kahn. The exterior immediately differentiates itself from the pack with its extended front and rear fenders with integrated air dams to create a more muscular stance. These pair up perfectly with the new carbon fiber front and rear Pace Car bumpers that give the SUV a commanding and powerful look. The new front bumper features a new splitter and the factory fog lights while a Pace Car floating front grille.

At the rear of the Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Autobiography Pace Car, the British design company added on a new carbon fiber bootlid spoiler and an upper roof wing. That sporty look is matched by the new Pace Car quad stainless steel exhaust system that emits a meaty, V-8 diesel rumble.

The exterior transformation, however, wasn’t done there. Beneath the flared fenders sits a new set of 23 x 9.5 RS alloy wheels with a Satin Black finish to match the new color combination. The Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Autobiography Pace Car also boasts a fresh set of 305/30/23 tires all around.

The dark-tinted privacy glass hides a soft Black quilted and perforated Herringbone leather upholstery inside the custom SUV. The luxurious leather is worn by the front and rear seats along with the door tops and arm rests, center console, instrument binnacle, and center of the steering wheel. Beneath the beltline lies stainless steel door sill plates and machined aluminum foot pedals.

The new Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Autobiography Pace Car was credited with an 18-percent uplift in residual value by the specialists at CAP. This featured vehicle is currently available for £79,999, or customers can also order individual accessories as well.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Autobiography Pace Car Specifications

Exterior:

-Kahn Enamel Tailgate Logo

-Pace Car Quad Exhaust System

-Pace Car Front Bumper in Carbon Fiber

-Pace Car Front Bumper Splitter

-Individual Paint Detailing & Color Coding

-Pace Car Rear Bumper in Carbon Fiber

-Pace Car Rear Wheel Arches with Air Dams

-Pace Car Floating Front Grille

-Lower Bootlid Spoiler in Carbon Fiber

-Upper Roof Wing in Carbon Fiber

-Pace Car Front Wheel Arches with Air Dams

-Fitted with 305x30x23″ Tires – Set of 4

-RS Alloy Wheels – 9.5×23″ in Matte Black

Interior:

-Front & Rear Seats Re-upholstered in Herringbone Leather

-Kahn Investing in British Industry Logo

-Key Ring – Red Enamel with Kahn Logo

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the two-tone color and new look of the Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Autobiography Pace Car?