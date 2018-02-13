ABT Sportsline Turns up the Fun on the new Audi RS4!

A bit more power and a new look.

The Audi RS4 is one of the best all-around everyday sports sedans or wagons on the market. It has capability, luxury, and quite a bit of muscle. The first RS4 was unveiled 19 years ago and it has since progressed into an impressive performance machine from its original 381-horsepower form. Now, ABT Sportsline is turning things up a notch before the Geneva International Motor Show.

The new ABT Sportsline Audi RS4 has the ability to excite drivers even more with a tuned version of its 2.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 engine. ABT Sportsline created a specially-developed ABT Engine Control (AEC) unit that adjusts over 25 different parameters on the fly to provide even more power while retaining engine protection functions. The end result is a hefty 510 horsepower and 502 lb-ft. of torque, which is a solid boost from the factory output and much more than the original model had 19 years ago.

But ABT Sportsline CEO, Hans-Jürgen Abt, didn’t stop there with the new Audi RS4. The suspension of the new sports car can be upgraded with a new set of ABT sports stabilizers for the front and rear axle that reduce body roll in the corners. Customers can also opt for a new height-adjustable threaded sport suspension as well.

The new suspension also pairs up perfectly with the new range of ABT Sportsline wheels. The Audi RS4 can be outfitted with ABT DR, ER-C, FR, and GR alloy wheels in 20-inch diameters with a wide range of finishes. New spacers are also included in various wheel models to create a wider, more aggressive fitment.

Inside, customers can also opt to have a new ABT start-stop button with an illuminated ABT logo installed as well.

The new ABT Sportsline Audi RS4 will be making its global debut at the 88th Geneva International Motor Show on March 8th. All of the aforementioned upgrades are available individually or as a complete package.

ABT Sportsline Audi RS4 Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 2.9 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-6

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 510 / 375 kW

Maximum Torque: 501.5 lb-ft. / 680 Nm

-ABT Engine Control

Wheels and Suspension:

Wheels: ABT DR, ER-C, FR, or GR alloy

Wheel Diameter: 20 inches

Suspension: ABT sports stabilizers, threaded and height-adjustable sports suspension

Interior:

-Illuminated ABT Sportsline start-stop button cover

Source: ABT Sportsline

