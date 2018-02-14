Featured Fitment: Bentley Continental GT3-R with ADV05R Wheels

British Racing Heavyweight.

Way, way back in the day, Bentley Motors Limited was heavily involved in racing around the globe, taking home the checkered flags at iconic races. In recent years, the brand has invested in motorsports again using their Continental GT3 racecar, winning in the Blancpain Sprint Series and competing in various other racing series around the world.

That success and development on the racetrack led the British brand to produce a limited run of 300 Bentley Continental GT3-R models that brings racing to the road. These supercars have a beefed up twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine with 572 horsepower at 6,000 RPM and 516 lb-ft. at 1,700 RPM. There’s hardcore aerodynamics, weight-saving materials throughout the body, a taught suspension, and more to slice and dice the track with a 4,937-lb. curb weight.

EVS Motors in Houston, Texas, approached ADV.1 as a dealer with one of the rare Bentley Continental GT3-R models with the goal of creating a fitment that could handle the weight, performance, and style of the sports car.

ADV.1 engineers created a custom-tailored set of wheels utilizing the brand’s ADV05R Directional M.V2 CS Series model line. These wheels were built to the Continental GT3-R’s specs and help keep weight to an absolute minimum without sacrificing strength.

On this Bentley Continental GT3-R, The ADV05R Directional M.V2 CS Series wheels were installed in a 21 x 10.5 size at the front and rear. Each one of the lightweight two-piece forged wheels wears a Gloss Black finish with OEM centercap option. The customer also opted for 50/50 Exposed Titanium Hardware with British Racing Green fasteners to reduce overall weight even more and match the color of the carbon ceramic brake calipers.

There are only 99 Bentley Continental GT3-R models in the United States, and only one with a stunning fitment with ADV05R Directional M.V2 CS Series wheels ready to take home the checkered flag.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Bentley Continental GT3-R

Wheels: ADV05R Directional M.V2 CS Series

Wheel Finish: Gloss Black with OEM centercap

Optional: 50/50 Exposed Titanium Hardware with British Racing Green fasteners

Front Wheels: 21 x 10.5

Rear Wheels: 21 x 10.5

