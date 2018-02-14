ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Bentley Continental GT3-R with ADV05R Wheels

Posted on

Bentley Continental GT3-R with ADV05R Directional M.V2 CS Series wheelsBritish Racing Heavyweight.

Way, way back in the day, Bentley Motors Limited was heavily involved in racing around the globe, taking home the checkered flags at iconic races. In recent years, the brand has invested in motorsports again using their Continental GT3 racecar, winning in the Blancpain Sprint Series and competing in various other racing series around the world.

Bentley Continental GT3-R with ADV05R Directional M.V2 CS Series wheels

That success and development on the racetrack led the British brand to produce a limited run of 300 Bentley Continental GT3-R models that brings racing to the road. These supercars have a beefed up twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine with 572 horsepower at 6,000 RPM and 516 lb-ft. at 1,700 RPM. There’s hardcore aerodynamics, weight-saving materials throughout the body, a taught suspension, and more to slice and dice the track with a 4,937-lb. curb weight.

Bentley Continental GT3-R with ADV05R Directional M.V2 CS Series wheels

EVS Motors in Houston, Texas, approached ADV.1 as a dealer with one of the rare Bentley Continental GT3-R models with the goal of creating a fitment that could handle the weight, performance, and style of the sports car.

ADV.1 engineers created a custom-tailored set of wheels utilizing the brand’s ADV05R Directional M.V2 CS Series model line. These wheels were built to the Continental GT3-R’s specs and help keep weight to an absolute minimum without sacrificing strength.

Bentley Continental GT3-R with ADV05R Directional M.V2 CS Series wheels

On this Bentley Continental GT3-R, The ADV05R Directional M.V2 CS Series wheels were installed in a 21 x 10.5 size at the front and rear. Each one of the lightweight two-piece forged wheels wears a Gloss Black finish with OEM centercap option. The customer also opted for 50/50 Exposed Titanium Hardware with British Racing Green fasteners to reduce overall weight even more and match the color of the carbon ceramic brake calipers.

Bentley Continental GT3-R with ADV05R Directional M.V2 CS Series wheels

There are only 99 Bentley Continental GT3-R models in the United States, and only one with a stunning fitment with ADV05R Directional M.V2 CS Series wheels ready to take home the checkered flag.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Bentley Continental GT3-R
Wheels: ADV05R Directional M.V2 CS Series
Wheel Finish: Gloss Black with OEM centercap
Optional: 50/50 Exposed Titanium Hardware with British Racing Green fasteners
Front Wheels: 21 x 10.5
Rear Wheels: 21 x 10.5

Bentley Continental GT3-R with ADV05R Directional M.V2 CS Series Gallery

Source: ADV.1

Do you like the new ADV05R Directional M.V2 CS Series wheels on this rare Bentley Continental GT3-R?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Car Lifestyle PVNTHMER Camaro ZL1 Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series Wheels Car Lifestyle PVNTHMER Camaro ZL1 Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series Wheels
764
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Camaro ZL1 with Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series Wheels
Land Rover Defender 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track Land Rover Defender 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track
290
4x4 Exposure

Drive like Bond in the new Chelsea Truck Co. Aston Martin Storm Black Land Rover Defender!
ABT RS5-R ABT RS5-R
243
ABT Sportsline

Get ready for the 530-HP ABT Sportsline RS5-R!
McLaren 650S Spider PUR Wheels McLaren 650S Spider PUR Wheels
210
Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: McLaren 650S Spider with PUR FL26 Wheels
BMW M3 with Brixton Forged Wheels BMW M3 with Brixton Forged Wheels
209
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M3 with Brixton Forged PF1 Duo Series Wheels
Project Kahn Range Rover Autobiography Pace Car Project Kahn Range Rover Autobiography Pace Car
196
A Kahn Design

Get Classy with the new Project Kahn Range Rover Autobiography Pace Car!
2019 Mustang Bullitt 2019 Mustang Bullitt
194
Ford

Unleash your inner McQueen with the new 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt
Friday FAIL: Subaru WRX Rally Crash Friday FAIL: Subaru WRX Rally Crash
194
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: You’re NOT a Pro Rally Driver, so Don’t Try to be One!
Z-Performance BMW X5 M Z-Performance BMW X5 M
179
Aftermarket Tuning News

This Blacked-Out BMW X5 M is an Absolute Beast!
Audi R8 Competition with Brixton Forged R10 Ultrasport+ Wheels Audi R8 Competition with Brixton Forged R10 Ultrasport+ Wheels
177
Audi

Featured Fitment: Audi R8 Competition with Brixton Forged R10 Wheels
To Top