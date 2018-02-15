Aftermarket Tuning News

There’s quite a few different versions of the Mercedes-AMG GT out today. There’s the standard model, the S, the GT Roadster, GT C, GT C Roadster, and the GT R. That’s a lot to choose from and each provide varying degrees of performance, with the GT C slotting right in the middle. WheelsandMore decided to take the Mercedes-AMG GT C one step further with their new “Cascais” build.

WheelsandMore Mercedes-AMG GT C Cascais

The Mercedes-AMG GT C already comes from the factory with a hotter version of the 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 that’s found in the GT and GT S models. In standard form, it is rated at 550 horsepower and 502 lb-ft. of torque. WheelsandMore gave its “Cascais” model their Stage III upgrade kit that includes modified turbochargers, sport catalytic converters, and a high-flow flap-controlled exhaust made from ultralight Inconel 625. The flaps in the exhaust can be easily operated at the touch of a button to give drivers the ability to fine-tune the volume on the fly. After the Stage III kit, the WheelsandMore Mercedes-AMG GT C “Cascais” produces 673 horsepower and 605 lb-ft. of torque.

WheelsandMore Mercedes-AMG GT C Cascais

For customers that don’t need that kind of exotic car power, WheelsandMore also provides two other upgrade programs with either 590- or 626 horsepower outputs.

The engine was only part of the transformation in the WheelsandMore Mercedes-AMG GT C “Cascais”. The German tuner also offers a choice of height-adjustable springs for the daily driver or KW-developed coilovers with adjustable height, rebound, and compression settings. To avoid obstacles and prevent damage, a hydraulic lift is also available.

WheelsandMore Mercedes-AMG GT C Cascais

The finishing touch on the WheelsandMore Mercedes-AMG GT C “Cascais” is a fresh set of in-house, ultraconcave F.I.W.E. multi-piece forged wheels. These six-double spoke wheels were finished in Satin Black and mounted in a large 21 x 9.0 front and 21 x 12.5 rear setup with sticky 245/30/21 and 325/25/21 Michelin Pilot Supersport tires.

The new WheelsandMore Mercedes-AMG GT C “Cascais” showcases all of the upgrades that are currently available for the Mercedes-AMG GT C model from the German tuning company. Customers can pick and choose a variety of upgrades as well.

WheelsandMore Mercedes-AMG GT C Cascais Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 4.0 liters
Number of Cylinders: V-8
Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged
Maximum Horsepower: 673
Maximum Torque: 605 lb-ft.
-Stage III upgrade package

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:
Wheels: F.I.W.E. ultraconcave forged
Wheel Finish: Satin Black
Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.5
Tires: Michelin Pilot Supersport
Front Tires: 245/30/21
Rear Tires: 325/25/21
Suspension: Height-adjustable springs or KW-developed adjustable coilovers

WheelsandMore Mercedes-AMG GT C “Cascais” Gallery

Source: WheelsandMore

Could you handle the 673-horsepower WheelsandMore Mercedes-AMG GT C “Cascais”?

