Starring in the latest advertisement from Etisalat.

Etisalat is one of the premier telecommunications companies in the UAE and they’re looking to show everyone their incredible coverage that they provide in the region and other countries. So, they enlisted the help of Rowan Atkinson and the Chelsea Truck Company’s Mercedes-Benz G63 Hammer Edition to get their message across.

In their latest advertisement, Atkinson stars as the top secret ‘Agent One’, who is tasked with losing Etisalat coverage in the UAE to receive his new orders. The SUV of choice for Agent One in his quest to lose coverage is the Chelsea Truck Company Mercedes-Benz G63 Hammer Edition as he drives into the Abu Dhabi desert – only to find that he still has full coverage.

The new Etisalat commercial was filmed on location in the UAE and also at Elstree Studios in London, and has since generated 2.9 million views on YouTube. The advertisement also sees Agent One going to the mangroves of Sharjah, the mountains of Ras Al Khaimah, underwater in Fujairah, and even to the top of the Burj Khalifa in an effort to loose reception – all of which are unsuccessful.

The new Chelsea Truck Company Mercedes-Benz G63 Hammer Edition was the perfect vehicle for the scene with Agent One in the Abu Dhabi Desert. The SUV was designed by Kahn Group CEO and Design Director, Afzal Kahn, along with his design team to create a high-end, luxury SUV that exemplified the G-Class’s heritage and capability while providing a custom-tailored touch.

The Chelsea Truck Company Mercedes-Benz G63 Hammer Edition features new front and rear bumpers paired up with extended front and rear fenders with exposed bolt apertures and vents. A new front grille sits beside LED daytime running lights up front while a roof spoiler, LED lights, and new exhaust system give the rear a more muscular look. Beneath the flared fenders sits an old-school set of G06 wheels measuring 22 x 9.5 with a striking Diamond Cut Satin finish.

Inside, the Chelsea Truck Company Mercedes-Benz G63 Hammer Edition sports a 3-D modular front and rear leather upholstery with hand-stitched detailing. A new roof liner and sun visors add to the custom-tailored cabin along with other upgrades.

If you’re ever looking for a cell signal in the UAE, you can bet that you’ll be covered with Etisalat. However, if you’re going to try to lose it like Agent One, make sure you’re riding in a Chelsea Truck Company Mercedes-Benz G63 Hammer Edition.

You can find out more about the Chelsea Truck Company Mercedes-Benz G63 Hammer Edition on their website.

Chelsea Truck Company Mercedes-Benz G63 Hammer Edition Rowan Atkinson Gallery

Source: Chelsea Truck Company

Do you think that you could lose cell phone coverage in the UAE with the Chelsea Truck Company Mercedes-Benz G63 Hammer Edition?