edo competition just created a 211-MPH Mercedes-AMG GT R!

Some cars were built to conquer the Nürburgring Nordschleife and the Mercedes-AMG GT R is one of them. Nicknamed ‘The Beast of Green Hell’, this is the epitome of road-legal Mercedes-AMG GT ownership. Well, that is until the team at edo competition got their hands on it to create the fastest-ever Mercedes-AMG GT R.

edo competition took the new Mercedes-AMG GT R and gave it a healthy dose of power at their headquarters in Ahlen, North Rhine-Westphalia. Here, they increased the boost pressure and optimized the ECU software with the 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine. They also added on a driver controlled flap exhaust system that allows for varying degrees of volume at the touch of a specially-developed controller in the cockpit.

After the new upgrades, the edo competition Mercedes-AMG GT R spits out a whopping 660 horsepower and 575 lb-ft. of torque. That’s good enough to send the super car to a top speed in excess of 211 mph, making it the fastest Mercedes-AMG GT R according to the German tuner.

That impressive performance also comes with improved handling and style. The edo competition team reduced the ride height by 25 mm up front and 20 mm at the rear to give the Mercedes-AMG GT R a more athletic stance and better center of gravity to improve handling dynamics.

In the end, edo competition created a German track monster capable of breaking the 200-mph mark in the Mercedes-AMG GT R. All of the upgrades are currently available from the German tuning company.

edo competition Mercedes-AMG GT R Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 4.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 660

Maximum Torque: 575 lb-ft.

Performance:

Top Speed: Over 211 mph / 340 km/h

Suspension:

-Lowering 25 mm front, 20 mm rear

Source: edo competition

