Hit the Track with the new 711-HP Ferrari 488 Pista!

Your newest weapon to take the checkered flag.

The newest evolution of Ferrari’s V-8 engined special series is heading to the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. Called the Ferrari 488 Pista, the new track-focused model is the latest model in the special series that includes the 458 Speciale, F430 Scuderia, and 360 Challenge Stradale.

The new Ferrari 488 Pista advances in virtually every way compared to the previous 458 Speciale, from aerodynamics to weight and also electronics. The car takes many technological and mechanical developments from the FIA World Endurance Series GTE class racers along with the Ferrari Challenge one-make racing series to create one of the most advanced road-legal, track-focused super cars.

The new Ferrari 488 Pista is a whopping 198 lbs. lighter than the 488 GTB, giving it a 2,822-lb. dry weight when it’s combined with all of the optional lightweight upgrades. It also boasts the most powerful V-8 engine ever in the brand’s history. The 3.9-liter V-8 features turbochargers with integrated rev sensors and new air intake lines for a quicker response time and better torque throughout the entire rev range. There’s also a lightweight crankshaft, flywheel, titanium con rods, carbon fiber intake pleniums, and Inconel exhaust manifolds to cut down on weight.

The end result is a staggering 711 horsepower at 8,000 RPM and 568 lb-ft. of torque at 3,000 RPM in seventh gear. That’s good for a 0-62 mph time of 2.85 seconds and 0-124 mph time of 7.6 seconds. Top speed is set all the way back past the 211-mph mark.

Another area that the Ferrari 488 Pista takes a huge step forward is with its aerodynamics. Ferrari engineers transferred quite a bit of their racing experience to the car such as the F1-style S-Duct and diffusers with ramp angle up front, redesigned underbody vortex generators with double-kink rear diffuser, and dolphin-tail rear spoiler. This results in an impressive 20-percent increase in downforce for better overall performance. The new racing livery draws attention to these new innovations with many of the elements boasting a contrasting edge for a greater visual impact.

Underneath the lightweight bodywork is a boatload of technology synchronized with hardcore mechanical bits that allows drivers to reach the performance limits more easily with better control. The latest version 6 of the Side-Slip Angle Control system (SSC 6.0) combines E-Diff3, F1-Trac, magnetorheological suspension (SCM), and the first-ever Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer (FDE) that adjusts brake pressure caliper pressure, to create a performance platform that is easier to control and push to its limits no matter the skill level of the driver.

The entire suspension of the Ferrari 488 Pista was also redesigned and can be optioned with ultra-lightweight 20-inch carbon fiber wheels for the first time ever. These are shod in specially-developed Michelin tires. Customers can also opt for lightweight carbon fiber parts such as the engine cover, front and rear bumpers, and rear spoiler to shed a few more pounds as well.

The new Ferrari 488 Pista will be making its global debut at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show in March. Pricing and availability have not been released.

Ferrari 488 Pista Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 3.9 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 711 / 530 kW / 720 cv at 8,000 RPM

Maximum Torque: 568 lb-ft. / 770 Nm at 3,000 RPM in 7th gear

Dimensions and Weight:

Length: 4605 mm

Width: 1975 mm

Height: 1206 mm

Dry weight: 1280 kg / 2,822 lbs. (with lightweight options)

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 2.85 seconds

Acceleration 0-124 mph: 7.6 seconds

Top Speed: Over 211 mph / 340 km/h

Source: Ferrari

