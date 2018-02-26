Get Ready for the new Chelsea Truck Co. Civilian 6X6

The new Civilian Carrier is headed to Geneva.

Afzal Kahn is used to making statements in the automotive world. At the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show, he and the Chelsea Truck Company will again be unveiling a head-turning coach-built vehicle that will easily be one of the highlights.

Called the Chelsea Truck Company Civilian 6X6, the new vehicle will be a coach-built vehicle with six wheels and a brawny design, based on a Land Rover Defender. This monster, custom-tailored SUV will feature tires from the brand’s partner, Cooper Tire Europe, ensuring that it is equipped with the best for performance on and off the road.

Afzal Kahn and his design teams have been able to create some truly unique models that blend a bespoke touch with high-end driving fashion for years. Vehicles like the coach-built Kahn Vengeance bring that style to the road and in the corners while others such as the coach-built Flying Huntsman 6X6 and Jeep Wrangler, Land Rover Defender, Range Rover, and Mercedes-Benz G-Class models aren’t afraid to take that high-end, custom look off the road.

The new Chelsea Truck Company Civilian 6X6 will be presented at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show in association with Cooper Tire Europe. Alongside the new coach-built SUV will be the new Chelsea Truck Company Black Hawk Edition Jeep Wrangler at stand No. 1141. Both vehicles will be on display on the first press day, March 6th, with Afzal Kahn speaking about the new models.

Details on the new Chelsea Truck Company Civilian 6X6 and the Black Hawk Edition will be revealed on the first press day.

Source: A Kahn Design

