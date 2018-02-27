Porsche

The new 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is here with 520 HP!

991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

The third road-legal GT model in a year.

Porsche fanatics with loads of cash and a desire for fun on the track can again rejoice and open up their checkbooks for the third time in a calendar year. The new 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is heading to the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show and is bringing the all the right tools to the track.

991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

The new 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS follows the introduction of the same-generation 911 GT3 and 911 GT2 RS models that made their debut in 2017. With the new 911 GT3 RS, customers can expect more of the same track-focused excitement that pushes the very limits of legality for public roads.

The widebody 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS has been weight-optimized and boasts the iconic large rear wing spoiler to generate all kinds of downforce. There’s ventilation, air intakes, and aerodynamic bits at every corner, ensuring maximum cooling and performance for high-speed driving.

991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Powering the new German super car is a 4.0-liter, naturally-aspirated flat-six engine that revs all the way up to 9,000 RPM for motorsport-like, white-knuckled fun. A total of 520 horsepower at 8,250 RPM and 346 lb-ft. of torque at 6,000 RPM is 20 horsepower more than the previous-generation model and the new 991.2 911 GT3. This, paired with its model-specific seven-speed PDK gearbox, allows the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS to reach 60 mph from rest in 3.0 seconds, flat, and complete a quarter-mile run in 10.9 seconds. Top speed is thrilling 193 mph as well.

991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

While the numbers are impressive in the new 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the chassis is where it really shines. Here, Porsche gave the super car new ball joins on all of the arms for better precision along with new lightweight wheels. Up front, there’s a pair of central-locking 20-inch wheels with newly-developed 265/35 high-performance tires while the rear comes in with a staggered set of 21-inch wheels shod in 325/30 tires. This allows for better handling dynamics and grip.

991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Inside, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS features carbon fiber bucket seats that provide ample lateral support during high-performance driving for the front passengers. There’s also lightweight door panels with storage nets and opening loops to cut down on weight along. The same weight-cutting measures have been used with the new rear lid and the reduction in sound deadening material.

As a no-cost option, customers can select the Clubsport package with the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS. This package adds on a new roll-over bar, fire extinguisher, battery disconnect switch prep, and a six-point racing harness.

991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Customers that want to fork up extra money for more performance can opt for the Weissach package. Checking this option box gives the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS new carbon fiber upgrades in the chassis, exterior, and interior along with new magnesium wheels. With all of the lightweight options, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS weighs in at a mere 3,153 lbs.

991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

The newest 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is currently available for ordering. Pricing in the United States will start at $187,500 MSRP. The new model will also be on display at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show.

991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 4.0 liters
Number of Cylinders: Flat-six
Aspiration: Naturally-aspirated
Maximum Engine Speed: 9,000 RPM
Maximum Horsepower: 520 at 8,250 RPM
Maximum Torque: 346 lb-ft. at 6,000 RPM

Transmission:
Type: Seven-speed PDK dual-clutch

Performance:
Acceleration 0-60 MPH: 3.0 seconds
Acceleration ¼-Mile: 10.9 seconds
Top Speed: 193 MPH

991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Gallery

Source: Porsche

What track would you like to drive on with the new 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS?

