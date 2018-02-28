The perfect way to transport skis and snow equipment.

Jon Olsson might have crafted quite a career in Alpine Skiing, but he’s a big name in the automotive world thanks to his extravagant cars that are designed for driving in the snow. He’s had quite the range of vehicles from Audis and Lamborghinis to Nissan and even Ultima GTRs. After his last Audi RS6 DTM was sold, stolen, and burnt to the ground, Olsson was left looking for a replacement.

That search led him to ABT Sportsline – one of the largest aftermarket tuning companies in the world for Audi and Volkswagen models. “The project with Jon Olsson was a great challenge for our ABT Individual team. It once again proved that we can satisfy even the most discerning customer requirements,” said Hans-Jürgen Abt, CEO of ABT Sportsline.

Jon Olsson’s new car is quite the custom-tailored head-turner packed with tons of power. Called the Audi RS6+ “Phoenix”, the one-off build is based on the Audi RS6+ that ABT Sportsline offered in a limited run of 50 vehicles, which in turn was based off the hardcore Audi RS6 Performance model.

The new Audi RS6+ “Phoenix” was given a healthy dose of power thanks to a new ABT Power R upgrade program. This allows the 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine to produce a whopping 735 horsepower and 679 lb-ft. of torque. As an added bonus, a special handcrafted sports exhaust system was installed for Jon Olsson that spits out a thundering noise that’s perfect for starting avalanches.

Power was only part of the equation in the new Audi RS6+ “Phoenix”. The ABT Sportsline team installed a range of exterior upgrades, mainly in carbon fiber, to improve aerodynamics and give the wagon a more intimidating presence. Up front, there’s a new lip and skirt add-ons, while mirror covers, wheel arch vents, and skirt add-ons are worn on each side. At the rear, the RS6+ “Phoenix” was outfitted with a new spoiler. The German team also tinted the windows and the headlight covers as well.

The new Audi RS6+ “Phoenix” also wears ABT Sportsline’s prototype ABT aero wheel. This five twin-spoke alloy wheel boasts a unique outer cover that optimizes aerodynamics while in motion for better overall performance and cooling.

But what really transformed the Audi RS6+ “Phoenix” into the eye-catching vehicle that it is today is the new vinyl wrap. Jon Olsson loved his old White Audi RS6 and also his recently-destroyed Black model, so he helped create a custom “split camo” wrap design. Here, the driver’s side is Black while the passenger’s side is White, with each side boasting various designs and company logos throughout. Orange highlights were also applied on various aerodynamic parts along with the rear wheels, while the front wheels feature a matching White and Grey pattern.

Expect to see Jon Olsson hooning his new one-off Audi RS6+ “Phoenix” from ABT Sportsline in the snow and up the slopes in his vlogging series.

Jon Olsson ABT Sportsline Audi RS6+ Phoenix Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 4.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 735

Maximum Torque: 679 lb-ft. / 920 Nm

-ABT Power R

-Custom handcrafted exhaust system

Jon Olsson ABT Sportsline Audi RS6+ Phoenix Gallery

Source: ABT Sportsline

