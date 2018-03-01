BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M4 with Brixton Forged CM10 Wheels

Posted on

Yas Marina Blue BMW M4 with Brixton Forged CM10 Radial Forged+ Wheels

East Coast Winter Fun.

There’s nothing quite like the look of a Yas Marina Blue BMW. The eye-catching blue hue is vibrant and exotic enough to steal attention just as much as the sports car’s performance. However, this New Jersey BMW M4, owned by @pigybnk and photographed by @thousand.visions, has all that and then some such as a new set of Brixton Forged CM10 Radial Forged+ wheels, and it’s rolling through winter in style.

Yas Marina Blue BMW M4 with Brixton Forged CM10 Radial Forged+ Wheels

This F82 BMW M4 has a little bit more than your standard model. Of course, the S65 twin-turbocharged inline-six under the hood pumping out 425 horsepower and 406 lb-ft. of torque, giving it a 4.0-second 0-60 MPH time. That also got a healthy boost thanks to a new DME Tuning Stage 2 tune paired up with a Fabspeed valvetronic exhaust with downpipes.

Yas Marina Blue BMW M4 with Brixton Forged CM10 Radial Forged+ Wheels

This Yas Marina Blue BMW M4 also has quite the aerodynamic kit, starting with the Vorsteiner GTS carbon fiber front lip. From there, there’s OWM M Performance carbon fiber side skirt extensions, carbon fiber mirror caps, and carbon fiber splitters. At the rear, a new PSM Dynamic rear wing sits above an M Performance carbon fiber lip spoiler, while a Kohlenstoff diffuser integrates the new exhaust outlets.

Yas Marina Blue BMW M4 with Brixton Forged CM10 Radial Forged+ Wheels

What brings it all together is the new set of Brixton Forged CM10 Radial Forged+ wheels. These mesh spoke wheels feature a modern design inspired by classic racing wheels that incorporates a concave depth for a more muscular setup.

Yas Marina Blue BMW M4 with Brixton Forged CM10 Radial Forged+ Wheels

For this application, the BMW M4 was outfitted with the Brixton Forged CM10 Radial Forged+ wheels in a 20 x 9.5 front and 20 x 11.0 rear setup. Each wheel also features a smooth Brushed Titanium with Gloss Clear finish that gives just the right amount of contrast to the Yas Marina Blue exterior. Completing the fitment is a set of KW Variant 3 coilovers that serve up an athletic, flush stance.

Yas Marina Blue BMW M4 with Brixton Forged CM10 Radial Forged+ Wheels

It may still be winter in New Jersey, but @pigybnk’s BMW M4 with Brixton Forged CM10 Radial Forged+ wheels is still out there enjoying the weather, just like the photos from the talented @thousand.visions show.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: F82 BMW M4
Wheels: Brixton Forged CM10 Radial Forged+
Wheel Finish: Brushed Titanium (Gloss Clear)
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.5
Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.0

BMW M4 with Brixton Forged CM10 Radial Forged+ Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged
Photography Credit: @thousand.visions
Owner: @pigybnk

Do you like the Brixton Forged CM10 Radial Forged+ wheels on this custom Yas Marina Blue BMW M4?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Car Lifestyle PVNTHMER Camaro ZL1 Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series Wheels Car Lifestyle PVNTHMER Camaro ZL1 Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series Wheels
880
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Camaro ZL1 with Brixton Forged PF5 Duo Series Wheels
Land Rover Defender 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track Land Rover Defender 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track
385
4x4 Exposure

Drive like Bond in the new Chelsea Truck Co. Aston Martin Storm Black Land Rover Defender!
Friday FAIL: Subaru WRX Rally Crash Friday FAIL: Subaru WRX Rally Crash
285
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: You’re NOT a Pro Rally Driver, so Don’t Try to be One!
Z-Performance BMW X5 M Z-Performance BMW X5 M
257
Aftermarket Tuning News

This Blacked-Out BMW X5 M is an Absolute Beast!
Novitec 570S Spider Novitec 570S Spider
246
Aftermarket Tuning News

Time to Fly with the 646-HP Novitec McLaren 570S Spider!
WheelsandMore Ferrari 812 Superfast WheelsandMore Ferrari 812 Superfast
179
Aftermarket Tuning News

The new WheelsandMore Ferrari 812 Superforte is Here to Melt your Ears
KEENDESIGN Kia Stinger GT KEENDESIGN Kia Stinger GT
150
Aftermarket Tuning News

The new KEENDESIGN Kia Stinger GT Blends Style with Performance
Friday FAIL: Flying Car Crash Friday FAIL: Flying Car Crash
122
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Flying Cars are Still a Few Years Out
ABT Sportsline RS4 ABT Sportsline RS4
111
ABT Sportsline

ABT Sportsline Turns up the Fun on the new Audi RS4!
Friday FAIL: Crashing while trying to hit birds Friday FAIL: Crashing while trying to hit birds
102
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Don’t try to purposely hit Animals, Please
To Top