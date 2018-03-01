Featured Fitment: BMW M4 with Brixton Forged CM10 Wheels

East Coast Winter Fun.

There’s nothing quite like the look of a Yas Marina Blue BMW. The eye-catching blue hue is vibrant and exotic enough to steal attention just as much as the sports car’s performance. However, this New Jersey BMW M4, owned by @pigybnk and photographed by @thousand.visions, has all that and then some such as a new set of Brixton Forged CM10 Radial Forged+ wheels, and it’s rolling through winter in style.

This F82 BMW M4 has a little bit more than your standard model. Of course, the S65 twin-turbocharged inline-six under the hood pumping out 425 horsepower and 406 lb-ft. of torque, giving it a 4.0-second 0-60 MPH time. That also got a healthy boost thanks to a new DME Tuning Stage 2 tune paired up with a Fabspeed valvetronic exhaust with downpipes.

This Yas Marina Blue BMW M4 also has quite the aerodynamic kit, starting with the Vorsteiner GTS carbon fiber front lip. From there, there’s OWM M Performance carbon fiber side skirt extensions, carbon fiber mirror caps, and carbon fiber splitters. At the rear, a new PSM Dynamic rear wing sits above an M Performance carbon fiber lip spoiler, while a Kohlenstoff diffuser integrates the new exhaust outlets.

What brings it all together is the new set of Brixton Forged CM10 Radial Forged+ wheels. These mesh spoke wheels feature a modern design inspired by classic racing wheels that incorporates a concave depth for a more muscular setup.

For this application, the BMW M4 was outfitted with the Brixton Forged CM10 Radial Forged+ wheels in a 20 x 9.5 front and 20 x 11.0 rear setup. Each wheel also features a smooth Brushed Titanium with Gloss Clear finish that gives just the right amount of contrast to the Yas Marina Blue exterior. Completing the fitment is a set of KW Variant 3 coilovers that serve up an athletic, flush stance.

It may still be winter in New Jersey, but @pigybnk’s BMW M4 with Brixton Forged CM10 Radial Forged+ wheels is still out there enjoying the weather, just like the photos from the talented @thousand.visions show.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: F82 BMW M4

Wheels: Brixton Forged CM10 Radial Forged+

Wheel Finish: Brushed Titanium (Gloss Clear)

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.5

Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.0

BMW M4 with Brixton Forged CM10 Radial Forged+ Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Photography Credit: @thousand.visions

Owner: @pigybnk

Do you like the Brixton Forged CM10 Radial Forged+ wheels on this custom Yas Marina Blue BMW M4?