The Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG E63 S is Thundering into Geneva!

The Geneva International Motor Show is where Brabus likes to bring out its big guns. This year is no different as the new Brabus 800, based on the Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4MATIC+, is being shown with an array of goodies that will make your knuckles white.

The Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4MATIC+ is already an absolute beast in its own right, but the German tuners wanted to turn things up to 11 with the new Brabus 800. Here, the 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine under the hood gains a pair of Brabus high-performance turbochargers that increase boost pressure to 1.6 BAR (23.2 PSI). That also comes with a full ECU software tune and an optional stainless steel sport exhaust with ceramic coated tips and adjustable valves.

After all the upgrades, the Brabus 800 throws down a whopping 800 horsepower (789 bhp) at 6,700 RPM and 737 lb-ft. of torque at 3,600 RPM. That’s good enough for a 0-62 mph time of 3.0 seconds flat in sedan form and 3.1 seconds as a wagon. Drivers can manually shift their way through the nine-speed automatic using Brabus Race aluminum paddle shifters as they edge towards the electronically-limited 186 mph top speed.

The job of transferring that power to the pavement on the Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4MATIC+ falls on the range of in-house Brabus Monoblock “Platinum Edition” forged wheels. For the Geneva Motor Show car, new Monoblock Y-design wheels were installed with a polished finish and measure 21 x 9.0J up front and 21 x 10.5J at the rear. These are outfitted with 265/30 ZR21 front and 205/25 ZR21 rear tires from Continental, Pirelli, or Yokohama. To complete the fitment, a new Brabus suspension module for the factory air suspension cuts the ride height by 20 mm for a lower center of gravity.

Visually displaying the power of the Brabus 800 at rest is a new carbon fiber aerodynamic kit that was developed in a wind tunnel to generate downforce and reduce lift. Up front, the Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4MATIC+ was outfitted with new air intakes above a new spoiler lip. The rear of the super sedan was equipped with a new trunklid spoiler and a new diffuser insert that incorporates the quad Brabus exhaust outlets.

The same custom-tailored athletic approach to motoring can also be found inside. Here, Brabus can install a wide range of upholstery in a limitless array of colors along with wood and carbon fiber inlays. The Brabus 800 being shown at Geneva sports a two-tone Black and Red all-leather interior with carbon inlays, and backlit Brabus stainless steel sills that match the color of the interior ambient lights.

The new Brabus 800 is available as a sedan or wagon as a complete vehicle. Customers with a Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4MATIC+ can also have their vehicle converted by the German tuner into the Brabus 800 in stages or all at once.

Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4MATIC+ Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 4.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 800 / 789 bhp / 588 kW at 6,700 RPM

Maximum Torque: 737 lb-ft. / 1,000 Nm at 3,600 RPM

-Brabus Turbochargers

-ECU software tuning

-Stainless steel valve-controlled exhaust system

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 3.0 seconds (sedan) / 3.1 seconds (wagon)

Top Speed: 186 mph (electronically limited)

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: Brabus Monoblock Platinum Edition forged

Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0J

Rear Wheels: 21 x 10.5J

Tires: Pirelli, Continental, or Yokohama

Front Tires: 265/30 ZR21

Rear Tires: 305/25 ZR21

Suspension: Brabus lowering module; 20 mm lower

Exterior:

-Carbon fiber front air intakes

-Carbon fiber front spoiler lip

-Carbon fiber rear trunklid spoiler

-Carbon fiber rear diffuser

Source: Brabus

