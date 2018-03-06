ABT Sportsline

The new ABT Sportsline RS4-R Flexes its 530-HP Muscles in Geneva

A healthy dose of fun with capability.

The Geneva International Motor Show is where all the car companies and aftermarket tuners in Europe go to strut their stuff. Here, the latest and greatest is put on display for media, consumers, and enthusiasts. The 2018 show will be no different, and ABT Sportsline is bringing out their new ABT RS4-R just for the occasion.

Based on the newest-iteration of the Audi RS4 Avant, the new ABT RS4-R comes packing a sturdy amount of power. Just like its RS 5 sibling, the twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V-6 engine in the RS4 was equipped with a new ABT Engine Control (AEC) and high-performance exhaust system with quad 102-mm tailpipes finished in carbon. Those upgrades give the ABT RS4-R a stout 530 horsepower and 509 lb-ft. of torque – 20 horsepower more than the top-of-the-line previous-generation ABT RS4 model.

ABT Sportsline also boosted the performance of the Audi RS4 with a few new chassis goodies. New 21-inch ABT Sport GT wheels keep weight to a minimum despite their 2.0-inch increase in diameter over the factory wheels. The lightweight alloys wear sticky 275/25 ZR21 sport tires and work with new ABT Sport Stabilizers and ABT height-adjustable suspension springs to provide a shaper handling dynamic. The ABT RS4-R will also be available with an optional ABT Shock Absorber Setup that is currently being developed alongside KW Automotive for a perfect balance of athleticism and comfort.

The ABT RS4-R also looks the part of sporty wagon as well. The German company has installed a new front lip, flics on each side of the front bumper, a new front grille with RS4-R logo, and a new rear skirt add-on that incorporates the new quad exhaust system.

Inside, customers can enjoy a range of sporty upgrades. The ABT RS4-R can be outfitted with a new carbon gearshift cover, floor mats, and more along with a partial-leather upholstery featuring ‘RS4-R’ logos on the seats. Customers can tailor their interiors to suit any kind of exotic tastes if they so choose.

The new ABT RS4-R will be shown at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in Avant form. All of the featured upgrades are currently available as individual accessories or as a complete package.

Engine:
Displacement: 3.9 liters
Number of Cylinders: V-6
Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged
Maximum Horsepower: 450 / 331 kW
Maximum Torque: 509 lb-ft. / 690 Nm
-ABT Engine Control (AEC)
-ABT stainless steel exhaust system

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:
Wheels: ABT Sport GR lightweight alloy
Wheel Diameter: 21 inches
Tire Size: 275/25 ZR21
Suspension: ABT Sport Stabilizers, ABT Height-Adjustable Suspension Springs
Optional: ABT Shock Absorber Setup (currently in development with KW Automotive)

Exterior:
-ABT front lip
-ABT front flics
-ABT front grille with ‘RS4-R’ logo
-ABT rear skirt add-on

Interior:
-Partial leather interior with ‘RS4-R’ logo on seat
-ABT gear shift cover in carbon
-ABT floor mats

Source: ABT Sportsline

Is the new 450-HP ABT RS4-R the ultimate daily driver?

