Get Ready for the Awe-Inspiring, Track-Only McLaren Senna GTR Concept

McLaren Senna GTR Concept

Road laws don’t apply here.

The latest model in the legendary McLaren F1 GTR and P1 GTR lineage has made its presence felt at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. Called the McLaren Senna GTR Concept, the new model is a track-only version of the McLaren Senna and takes performance to the next level.

McLaren Senna GTR Concept

“Excelling on the track underpins the heritage of the McLaren brand and is as important and relevant today as it has ever been,” said Mike Flewitt, CEO of McLaren Automotive. “The track-only McLaren Senna GTR will have more power, more grip and more downforce – up to 1,000kg – than the McLaren Senna and post even faster lap times; the very limited number of customers who secure this car will be buying the closest experience you can get to a race car without actually lining up on a circuit grid.”

The new McLaren Senna GTR has been confirmed for a production of up to 75 units following the 500 already-sold, road-legal McLaren Senna models. Each car will be hand-built in Woking, England in 2019 and be priced at approximately £1 million, plus local taxes.

McLaren Senna GTR Concept

While the official specifications and details of the McLaren Senna GTR have not been released, there were a few preliminary tidbits of info unveiled alongside the concept car in Geneva. The same Monocage III structure as the Senna will be used in the Senna GTR, allowing weight to be right around 2,641 lbs., dry.

The exterior of the McLaren Senna GTR will be more dramatic and exotic than its road-going sibling. A wider front and rear track utilize new fenders and a new ‘clipped on’ design for the carbon fiber body to the cockpit structure for easier modification. Up front, a new splitter is larger than ever before and is mirrored by the new rear diffuser. Above, the rear deck sits lower than any McLaren before and helps to channel air to the active rear wing and aid in cooling. Even the doors have been designed inwards for better airflow while the windows benefit from a polycarbonate ‘ticket’ slider.

McLaren Senna GTR Concept

“The McLaren Senna was designed from the outset with the full spectrum of road and track requirements in mind, so developing a GTR version is within the scope of the original project,” said McLaren Automotive Design Engineering Director, Dan Parry-Williams. “The McLaren Senna GTR Concept unveiled in Geneva is not the finished article but it does give a clear indication of our thinking for the car, which promises to be the most extreme and exciting McLaren to drive for many years, if not ever.”

McLaren Senna GTR Concept

The 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine will remain as the standalone power unit and produce up to 825 PS (814 hp) compared to the standard 800 PS of the standard McLaren Senna. The Senna GTR will also benefit from a race-style gearbox and be faster in a straight line than the road-legal model. There’s also a redesigned double-wishbone suspension, new wheels designed for racing use, and specially-made Pirelli slick tires to ensure maximum performance on the track.

McLaren Senna GTR Concept

Only a maximum of 75 McLaren Senna GTR models will be produced following the production run of 500 McLaren Senna models. Production is expected to begin in 2019 with each vehicle being hand-assembled in Woking, England.

