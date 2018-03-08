The Flying Huntsman 6X6 Civilian Carrier Is High-End Off-Road Luxury!

A lesson in coach-built luxurious brutality.

Afzal Kahn, CEO and Creative Director of the Kahn Group is no stranger to making automotive statements with redesigned or coach-built vehicles. “The Road is my Catwalk” is the mindset that guides him and his designs, leading to incredible works of road-going confidence that few possess. The latest to materialize this guiding inspiration is the Flying Huntsman 6X6 Civilian Carrier and it was making waves at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

Based on the Land Rover Defender 110, the new Flying Huntsman 6X6 Civilian Carrier is a six-wheeled monster throwing down serious capability and filled with opulence. It’s a lesson in power and function with its nine-passenger seating that is at home in virtually any setting from the swank to the rugged.

“We are a fully independent British car company and it is an exciting time. The Civilian Carrier is a stunning six-wheel drive car, ideal for big families who enjoy spending time together in the great outdoors,” said Afzal Kahn.

“With extensive safety features and plenty of clever technology to make driving effortless, the Civilian Carrier could be the best choice for carrying family, friends and their luggage.

“The Land Rover Defender is one of my top five favorite cars. There is something about it that makes you smile – it demands respect.”

The new Flying Huntsman 6X6 Civilian Carrier is about 880 mm longer than the Defender of which it is based and features a whole range of new mechanical and body upgrades. An additional axle was installed to push the total number of wheels to six – all of which can be driven through pneumatic actuation and a custom, switchable differential with hi-lo ratio drive. A heavy-duty chassis and upgrade braking system give the SUV even more muscle for getting out of sticky situations.

Going through whatever kind of terrain the driver desires are new 1945 Retro alloy wheels. These 18 x 20.0 Matte Black finished wheels feature a Red stripe and classic design that pays homage to vintage Land Rover models. These are also shod in meaty 275/55/20 Cooper LTZ tires supplied by Kahn Design technology partner, Cooper Tire. New mud flaps at the rear keep things neat and seamlessly integrate the new twin cross-hair stainless steel exhaust system.

The Flying Huntsman 6X6 Civilian Carrier is dressed in a smooth Volcanic Rock color and equipped with some brawny bodywork starting with the extended front and rear fenders with integrated exhaust vents, and bolt apertures. A new front bumper replacement with integrated lighting and an aluminum sump guard puts its off-road capability on full display. Above, Diamond-bright LED headlights sit between am X-Lander grille with Military Mesh. There’s even a new panoramic sunroof that extends from the B-pillar to the rear for all nine passengers to enjoy. At the rear, a new branded spare wheel cover is proudly displayed.

Behind the tinted glass and armor-like cabin, there’s room for up to nine passengers. The Flying Huntsman 6X6 Civilian Carrier boasts nine Kahn quilted seats that adjust in a variety of ways and feature multi-density foam for better comfort and flexibility. Each seat can even extended forward for better thigh support and feature leather with Hield fabric inserts. Both of the front passengers, however, benefit from heated GTB sport seats with the same upholstery pattern.

Elsewhere, craftsman have fitted leather to the roof, door paneling, custom center console and cubby box, passenger dashboard and grab handle, instrument binnacle, rear knee protectors, and more. A three-spoke billet aluminum and leather steering wheel faces the driver while vented and machined aluminum foot pedals sit beneath. At the center of it all in the Flying Huntsman 6X6 Civilian Carrier is a Churchill time clock fascia insert for that extra special touch of class.

The new Flying Huntsman 6X6 Civilian Carrier will be on display at the Geneva Motor Show at stand 1141 alongside the Chelsea Truck Company Black Hawk Edition.

Source: A Kahn Design

