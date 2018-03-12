Heading to production with a bespoke touch.

At the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, the Chelsea Truck Company unveiled their Jeep Wrangler “Wide Track S”. This prototype SUV has since evolved into the Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition and is headed to production as a redesigned, rugged and innovative high-end SUV.

Making its debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show alongside the Flying Huntsman Civilian Carrier 6X6, the new Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition helped to make quite an impact with its custom-tailored look. Afzal Kahn, CEO and Creative Director of the Kahn Group, designed the SUV taking inspiration from American brawn and British style with a touch of military might with quality that exceeds that of the manufacturer.

Each and every component utilized by the new Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition has been specially-designed and engineered specifically for the SUV to create a vehicle that’s on par with that of a coach-built machine. It’s also backed up by a 37-percent higher residual value compared to the standard Jeep Wrangler model according to trade vehicle specialists, CAP.

Visually, the new Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition is commanding and powerful. A new front bumper assembly sits below a four-slot Black Hawk front grille with Black industrial mesh, Tron ring lighting, LED daytime running lights, and Shadow Chrome headlights. A new Iron Man hood helps dissipate heat from the engine bay while also lending a chiseled aesthetic. The new bumper also pairs perfectly matches the new extended front and rear fenders with exposed bolt apertures for a touch look. The entire SUV is also covered in a stunning Jet Black 3-D textured paint, giving it an exotic style. At the rear are four cross-hair exhaust outlets as part of the new stainless steel exhaust system.

Beneath the body work sits a new set of 1941 DC alloy wheels measuring 17 x 7.5 at the front and rear. These retro-styled wheels are shod in 285/70/17 Cooper Discoverer STT Pro all-terrain tires from technology partner, Cooper Tire, allowing the SUV to go anywhere with ease. Behind the wheels sit brake calipers that can be painted in any color customers choose. Finishing it all off are toughened rubber floor mats.

Elsewhere, the new Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition has been outfitted with a branded fuel filler cap, Black Hawk enamel tailgate badge, and a soft vinyl spare wheel cover.

Inside, the cabin is a contrasting display of comfort and luxury as opposed to the exterior. The interior of the Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition has been outfitted with quilted Burgundy leather on the front GTB Sports seats and the rear seats, along with the center glove box. Soft quilted leather also adorns the door armrests, pairing nicely with the bespoke door cards and dashboard. Below, stainless steel door entry sill plates greet passengers while drivers take advantage of vented foot pedals in machined aluminum.

The new Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition will be available only from the Chelsea Truck Company and select partners on a limited basis. Each SUV will be available in a satin color – unique to each individual model. Pricing starts at £64,995 plus VAT.

Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition Specifications

Exterior:

Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures (2 door models)

Front Bumper Replacement

4 Slot Black Hawk Front Grille with Black Industrial Mesh

Iron Man Vented Steel Bonnet

Mud Flaps in Toughened Rubber

Quad Crosshair Exhaust System in Stainless Steel

Tron Ring Front Bumper Lighting

Daytime LED Running Lights

Shadow Chrome Headlamps

Jet Black 3D textured paint

Brake Calipers Finished in Heat Resistant Paint in a choice of colors

1941 DC Black Alloy Wheels 7½ x 17\” (Set of 4)

Cooper Discoverer STT Pro 285x70x17\” All Terrain Tires (Set of 4)

Interior:

Matrix – Front GTB Sports Seats with Rear Seats in Quilted Burgundy Leather

Matrix – Centre Glove Box in Quilted Burgundy Leather

Matrix – Door Armrests in Quilted Leather

Comfort Pack – Front & Rear Seats in Quilted Leather (Free optional extra for pre 2017 models, post 2017 models as standard)

Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel

Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

Floor Mats

Heated Front Seats

Vehicle Branding:

Branded Soft Vinyl Spare Wheel Cover

Exterior Black Hawk Enamel Tailgate Badge

Branded Fuel Filler Cap

Interior Investing in British Industry Badge

Interior Chelsea Truck Co. Identification Plate

Source: A Kahn Design

