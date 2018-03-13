Startech Takes on the Aston Martin DB11 at Geneva!

More power and posh.

The new Aston Martin DB11 has been a hit since it was first unveiled. It combines an elegant, modern British design with an oh-so-sweet duo of high-performance engines. Startech, the British tuning arm of Brabus, has taken on the new DB11 V-8 model and given it a whole lot more power, style, and custom-tailored excitement.

Making its debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the new Startech Aston Martin DB11 came packing some serious power. The twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine is a Mercedes-AMG unit, so Startech enlisted the help of Brabus to fine-tune some power. The team developed the Startech PowerXtra SP610 “Powered by Brabus” performance upgrade. This plug-and-play module alters the ignition and injection mapping while increasing boost pressure. The result is a healthy 610 horsepower at 6,000 RPM and 590 lb-ft. of torque from 2,000 to 5,000 RPM, allowing the DB11 to reach 62 mph from rest in just 3.8 seconds. Top speed is also increased to 193 mph.

To go along with that extra performance, Startech designed a new aerodynamic kit made from carbon fiber for the DB11 to reduce lift. It all starts with the new carbon fiber front spoiler with tail flaps on either side to improve stability at high speeds. New side sills extend outwards and redirect air away from the rear wheels for less drag and better efficiency. At the rear, a naked carbon fiber diffuser sits below the new Startech exhaust finishers and incorporates an LED backup light similar to those used in Formula 1 racing.

As an added bonus, various parts of the Startech DB11 can be painted to create a truly custom-tailored sports car. The Geneva Motor Show display vehicle sports a Copper-colored roofline along with fender braces and brake calipers.

The Startech DB11 shown at Geneva also wore a set of specially-developed Startech Monostar M wheels. These lightweight alloy wheels feature a five-spoke design and have a Copper pinstripe finish that’s complemented by a center cap cover in Black, Silver, Red, or Blue electroplating that mimics a center-lock design. Here, the new Startech Monostar M wheels were installed in a wide 21 x 9.0J front and 21 x 11.5J rear setup with sticky 275/35 ZR21 and 325/25 ZR21 Pirelli P Zero tires.

Inside, Startech’s upholstery specialists can give the Aston Martin DB11 a fully-customized refresh. The show car was outfitted with carbon fiber elements, a flat-bottomed Startech sport steering wheel, and scuff plates with a backlit ‘Startech’ logo. Special embroidered leather is used for the seats, door panels, headliner, and rear deck while contrasting floor mats with Copper leather surrounds create a special atmosphere.

The new Startech upgrades for the Aston Martin DB11 are currently available on all DB11 variants. The Startech PowerXtra SP610 “Powered by Brabus” upgrade is only available on V-8 models.

Startech Aston Martin DB11 Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 4.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 610 / 448 kW at 6,000 RPM

Maximum Torque: 590 lb-ft. / 800 Nm from 2,000 to 5,000 RPM

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 3.8 seconds

Top Speed: 192.6 mph / 310 km/h

Wheels and Tires:

Wheels: Startech Monostar M

Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0J

Rear Wheels: 21 x 11.5J

Tires: Pirelli P Zero

Front Tires: 275/35 ZR21

Rear Tires: 325/25 ZR21

Exterior:

-Carbon fiber front spoiler

-Carbon fiber side skirts

-Carbon fiber rear diffuser with LED backup light

-Startech exhaust finishers

Interior:

-Custom upholstery and stitching

-Custom floor mats

-Carbon fiber/wood inlays

-Sports steering wheel

-Door entry sill plates with backlit ‘Startech’ logo

Startech Aston Martin DB11 Gallery

Source: Startech

Is the 610-HP Startech Aston Martin DB11 the best way to cruise in style?