Dominating the landscape.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class has been the quintessential off-road German SUV since its inception decades ago. Not much has changed in terms of style over the years with its square, boxy shape, but its performance has exponentially. The new Mercedes-Benz G550 4×4² is the perfect example of how the automaker has poured off-road, high-performance technology and power into the platform to create an all-terrain monster just begging to get dirty.

New York City might be the last place that you’d expect to find a hardcore off-road machine, but the team at Abushi Automotive Group have worked their magic on the Mercedes-Benz G550 4×4², and it’s ready to conquer the concrete jungle in style.

Officially opening this summer in New York City, Abushi Automotive Group designs, builds, and restores high-end vehicles, and carries an impressive resume that includes the “H’MAR’ Hummer H1, “Dirty 30” E30 BMW M3, and two new “YEEZY + NIKE” Mercedes-Benz G550 4×4²s among others. So, working on this new German off-roader was right up their alley.

This eye-catching Red Mercedes-Benz G550 4×4² was equipped with a new set of 463 Industries GC01 wheels that were designed exclusively for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class Wagon and 4×4². The GC01 wheels perfectly showcase the rugged capability and brawn of the German SUV with their seven-spoke face sporting a stamped aluminum bead lock ring with steel hardware.

The team at Abushi Automotive Group gave this Mercedes-Benz G550 4×4² a fresh set of 463 Industries GC01 wheels in a massive 22-inch diameter. The GC01 wheels match the color scheme of the boxy SUV perfectly thanks to their Satin Black finish with Red painted lip.

The team at 463 Industries will also be launching the all new GC02 and GC03 wheel designs this year, while the GC01 wheels will still be available in 20-inch diameters for the G Wagon and 22-inches for the G 4×4².

While this Mercedes-Benz G550 4×4² was upgraded in New York City by Abushi Automotive Group, you can bet that it will be getting its new set of 463 Industries GC01 wheels full of dirt and mud!

Be sure to keep an eye out for Abushi Automotive Group opening up this summer in New York City and this Mercedes-Benz G550 4×4² with 463 Industries GC01 wheels on- and off the road!

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Mercedes-Benz G550 4×4²

Wheels: 463 Industries GC01

Wheel Finish: Satin Black with Red painted lip

Wheel Diameter: 22 inches

Abushi Mercedes-Benz G550 4×4² with 463 Industries GC01 Wheels Gallery

Photography Credit: @jcthedp and @nickjustchill

Source: 463 Industries

Build Credit: Abushi Automotive Group

