The Mansory Bugatti Vivere Diamond Edition by Moti is a Marbled Machine

Mansory Bugatti Vivere Diamond Edition by Moti

A one-off carbon-clad monster.

Mansory is known for their aggressive and flashy vehicle transformations. If you want subtle visual and performance enhancements, then you’re better off going elsewhere. The new Mansory Bugatti Vivere Diamond Edition by Moti is a one-off example of overindulgence that made its debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show and it was quite the show-stopper.

Mansory Bugatti Vivere Diamond Edition by Moti

The Mansory Bugatti Vivere Diamond Edition by Moti was a one-off build tailored to an individual customer’s dream using the now out-of-production Veyron 16.4 as the basis. Mansory utilized high-strength carbon fiber created using a high-pressure autoclave to achieve the utmost in quality and durability. Mansory also utilized a special Marble Collage carbon fabric that displays a beautiful and exotic marble-like finish.

Mansory Bugatti Vivere Diamond Edition by Moti

The special body of the Mansory Bugatti Vivere Diamond Edition by Moti starts with a new front fascia with new fenders, a shortened hood, and aggressive front apron with LED daytime running lights integrated into the air intakes and arched grille with “Vivre-V”. New side skirts run towards the rear and visually lower the super car while larger air intakes and outlets draw more cool air into the engine bay and brakes for better overall performance. At the rear, a new diffuser sits proudly and integrates perfectly with the new fascia to create a clean and elegant look. There’s also a new set of carbon fiber side mirror housings to match.

Mansory Bugatti Vivere Diamond Edition by Moti

Elsewhere, Mansory gave the one-off Bugatti Veyron a new set of forged wheels. These lightweight alloys feature a five twin-spoke design with a concave depth to emphasize speed and power. Each one of the slim spokes also aids in dissipating heat around the brakes for better stopping performance.

Inside, Mansory craftsman took steps to create a truly unique atmosphere that matches the extravagance of the exterior. Here, the Mansory Bugatti Vivere Diamond Edition by Moti has been given a special LED ambient lighting system inside the seats, door panels, and instrument panel that illuminates the entire cabin. Soft quilted Black and White leather matches the color scheme along with the Marble Collage carbon fiber trim pieces while Black and White floor mats with the Mansory logo sit beneath. A new airbag steering wheel with integrated paddle shifters faces the driver and provides better ergonomics and feel.

Mansory Bugatti Vivere Diamond Edition by Moti

The new Mansory Bugatti Vivere Diamond Edition by Moti won’t be available to the public or purchase as it’s a one-off, special order. And, if you want to know the price, you’ll have to ask the owner. Our guess is that it’s not cheap.

Mansory Bugatti Vivere Diamond Edition by Moti Gallery

