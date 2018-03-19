A Kahn Design

Time to Off-Road in the Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander!

Posted on

Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander

Adding some toughness to the luxury crossover.

One of the toughest races in the history of off-road racing was the 10,000-km Paris-Dakar Rally. It pushed the very limits of vehicles and their drivers, creating the ultimate proving ground for many automakers as well. Heroes were made and legends were born here, and that same passion has inspired Afzal Kahn and his design team to create the Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Edition.

Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander

The new Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander is more rugged and tougher than your average Evoque roaming the streets. The Santorini over Satin Black SUV has been equipped with the latter being applied to the new front and rear fender extensions and is worn by the new front bumper with new fog lights and integrated vents with 3-D mesh inserts. A new front grille with 3-D mesh adds a more purposeful look for this rally-inspired SUV. At the rear, a muscular new bumper has been installed with integrated vents, diffuser, and centrally-mounted stainless steel twin cross-hair exhaust system. New ‘KAHN’ hood and tailgate lettering makes the Evoque unmistakable on or off-the road.

Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander

With the new Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander being inspired by a legendary off-road race, it had to have wheels and tires to match. Here, the Kahn Design team worked alongside their technology partner, Cooper Tire, to create the perfect fitment. New 20 x 9.5 RS alloy wheels in Satin Black were outfitted with meaty Cooper Discoverer A/T tires for all the grip you could ask for in off-road situations.

Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander

Although tough and rugged capability is the name of the game with the exterior, the interior of the Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander is a more welcoming an enjoyable place to experience. Soft Black Herringbone leather is worn by the front and rear seats while perforated Black Nappa leather covers the door arm rests, door panel tops, center glove box, and dashboard, topped off by a ‘Kahn Investing in British Industry’ logo. Drivers benefit from a new Piano Black gear selector surround, vented foot pedals in machined aluminum, and Red enamel key ring. Finishing off the bespoke transformation are new high quality, heavy duty carpeted floor mats and stainless steel door entry sill plates.

Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander

This featured Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Edition is currently available for £59,995. Customers can also have their Land Rover Range Rover Evoque custom tailored after this X-Lander model as well.

Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Specifications

Exterior:
-Complete Color Change – Our signature Cromax® paint finish
-Twin Crosshair Exhaust System in Stainless Steel
-RS Alloy Wheels – 20 x 9.5 in Satin Black
-Front Bumper Replacement Fog Lamps
-Front Bumper Replacement with Integrated Vents Includes 3D Mesh Inserts
-Individual Paint Detailing to Wheel Arches
-Extended Wheel Arches in Satin Black
-KAHN Bonnet & Tailgate Lettering
-Front Grille With 3D Mesh
-Rear Bumper Replacement with Integrated Vents
-Cooper Discoverer All Terrain Tires

Interior:
-Four Door Armrests Perforated in Black Nappa Leather
-Floor Mats – High Quality Heavy Duty Carpet
-Centre Glovebox Re-Upholstered in Perforated Black Nappa Leather
-Front & Rear Seats Re-upholstered in Herringbone Leather
-Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel
-Dashboard Quilted & Perforated
-Four Door Panel Tops in Quilted & Perforated Leather
-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum
-Kahn Gear Selector
-Interior – Kahn Investing in British Industry Logo
-Key Ring – Red Enamel with Kahn Logo
-Gear Selector Surround in Piano Black

Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Where would you like to take the new Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander off-roading?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

488 Pista 488 Pista
234
Ferrari

Hit the Track with the new 711-HP Ferrari 488 Pista!
Brabus 800 Brabus 800
215
Aftermarket Tuning News

The Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG E63 S is Thundering into Geneva!
Aston Martin DB11 PUR Wheels Aston Martin DB11 PUR Wheels
196
Aston Martin

Featured Fitment: Aston Martin DB11 with PUR FL25 Wheels
Senna GTR Concept Senna GTR Concept
191
McLaren

Get Ready for the Awe-Inspiring, Track-Only McLaren Senna GTR Concept
BMW M4 Brixton Forged CM10 Radial Forged+ BMW M4 Brixton Forged CM10 Radial Forged+
184
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M4 with Brixton Forged CM10 Wheels
ABT RS4-R ABT RS4-R
181
ABT Sportsline

The new ABT Sportsline RS4-R Flexes its 530-HP Muscles in Geneva
edo competition Mercedes-AMG GT R edo competition Mercedes-AMG GT R
181
Aftermarket Tuning News

edo competition just created a 211-MPH Mercedes-AMG GT R!
991.2 911 GT3 RS 991.2 911 GT3 RS
181
Porsche

The new 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is here with 520 HP!
Friday FAIL: Ferrari 458 Speciale A Towed Friday FAIL: Ferrari 458 Speciale A Towed
165
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Drive your Ferrari 458 Speciale A with Insurance
Flying Huntsman 6x6 Civilian Carrier Flying Huntsman 6x6 Civilian Carrier
156
4x4 Exposure

The Flying Huntsman 6X6 Civilian Carrier Is High-End Off-Road Luxury!
To Top