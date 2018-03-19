Time to Off-Road in the Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander!

Adding some toughness to the luxury crossover.

One of the toughest races in the history of off-road racing was the 10,000-km Paris-Dakar Rally. It pushed the very limits of vehicles and their drivers, creating the ultimate proving ground for many automakers as well. Heroes were made and legends were born here, and that same passion has inspired Afzal Kahn and his design team to create the Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Edition.

The new Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander is more rugged and tougher than your average Evoque roaming the streets. The Santorini over Satin Black SUV has been equipped with the latter being applied to the new front and rear fender extensions and is worn by the new front bumper with new fog lights and integrated vents with 3-D mesh inserts. A new front grille with 3-D mesh adds a more purposeful look for this rally-inspired SUV. At the rear, a muscular new bumper has been installed with integrated vents, diffuser, and centrally-mounted stainless steel twin cross-hair exhaust system. New ‘KAHN’ hood and tailgate lettering makes the Evoque unmistakable on or off-the road.

With the new Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander being inspired by a legendary off-road race, it had to have wheels and tires to match. Here, the Kahn Design team worked alongside their technology partner, Cooper Tire, to create the perfect fitment. New 20 x 9.5 RS alloy wheels in Satin Black were outfitted with meaty Cooper Discoverer A/T tires for all the grip you could ask for in off-road situations.

Although tough and rugged capability is the name of the game with the exterior, the interior of the Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander is a more welcoming an enjoyable place to experience. Soft Black Herringbone leather is worn by the front and rear seats while perforated Black Nappa leather covers the door arm rests, door panel tops, center glove box, and dashboard, topped off by a ‘Kahn Investing in British Industry’ logo. Drivers benefit from a new Piano Black gear selector surround, vented foot pedals in machined aluminum, and Red enamel key ring. Finishing off the bespoke transformation are new high quality, heavy duty carpeted floor mats and stainless steel door entry sill plates.

This featured Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Edition is currently available for £59,995. Customers can also have their Land Rover Range Rover Evoque custom tailored after this X-Lander model as well.

Kahn Design Range Rover Evoque X-Lander Specifications

Exterior:

-Complete Color Change – Our signature Cromax® paint finish

-Twin Crosshair Exhaust System in Stainless Steel

-RS Alloy Wheels – 20 x 9.5 in Satin Black

-Front Bumper Replacement Fog Lamps

-Front Bumper Replacement with Integrated Vents Includes 3D Mesh Inserts

-Individual Paint Detailing to Wheel Arches

-Extended Wheel Arches in Satin Black

-KAHN Bonnet & Tailgate Lettering

-Front Grille With 3D Mesh

-Rear Bumper Replacement with Integrated Vents

-Cooper Discoverer All Terrain Tires

Interior:

-Four Door Armrests Perforated in Black Nappa Leather

-Floor Mats – High Quality Heavy Duty Carpet

-Centre Glovebox Re-Upholstered in Perforated Black Nappa Leather

-Front & Rear Seats Re-upholstered in Herringbone Leather

-Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel

-Dashboard Quilted & Perforated

-Four Door Panel Tops in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

-Kahn Gear Selector

-Interior – Kahn Investing in British Industry Logo

-Key Ring – Red Enamel with Kahn Logo

-Gear Selector Surround in Piano Black

Source: A Kahn Design

