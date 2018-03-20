Car Videos

This is What Happens when you have a Ford Mustang Car Meet

Posted on

Ford Mustangs Crash at Dubai Car Meet

Pileup time!

We’re getting to a point where the whole Mustang crashing jokes aren’t even funny anymore. At first, we all had a laugh at the expense of bad and overconfident Mustang owners; now, we’re just left scratching our heads as to why this continues to happen to this model so often.

Crashing of Ford Mustangs isn’t just an American problem, it’s a global problem that seems to be happening wherever these vehicles are sold. The latest comes to us from Dubai, where a car meet saw a number of Mustang drivers crash into each other, causing a pretty sizable accident scene.

Ford Mustangs Crash at Dubai Car Meet

Not much is known as to how this pileup was caused that resulted in damage to several Ford Mustang models including a GT350 (and hopefully nobody was injured) other than what’s in the description for the video:

“Another video of a mustang driver crashing leaving a car meet but this time several of them crash into each other in Dubai”

Just wait until nice weather rolls around and car season starts back up!

Source: David Griffith YouTube

Are you growing tired of Ford Mustang drivers constantly crashing into things?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

488 Pista 488 Pista
234
Ferrari

Hit the Track with the new 711-HP Ferrari 488 Pista!
Brabus 800 Brabus 800
215
Aftermarket Tuning News

The Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG E63 S is Thundering into Geneva!
Aston Martin DB11 PUR Wheels Aston Martin DB11 PUR Wheels
196
Aston Martin

Featured Fitment: Aston Martin DB11 with PUR FL25 Wheels
Senna GTR Concept Senna GTR Concept
191
McLaren

Get Ready for the Awe-Inspiring, Track-Only McLaren Senna GTR Concept
BMW M4 Brixton Forged CM10 Radial Forged+ BMW M4 Brixton Forged CM10 Radial Forged+
184
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M4 with Brixton Forged CM10 Wheels
991.2 911 GT3 RS 991.2 911 GT3 RS
181
Porsche

The new 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is here with 520 HP!
ABT RS4-R ABT RS4-R
181
ABT Sportsline

The new ABT Sportsline RS4-R Flexes its 530-HP Muscles in Geneva
edo competition Mercedes-AMG GT R edo competition Mercedes-AMG GT R
181
Aftermarket Tuning News

edo competition just created a 211-MPH Mercedes-AMG GT R!
Friday FAIL: Ferrari 458 Speciale A Towed Friday FAIL: Ferrari 458 Speciale A Towed
165
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Drive your Ferrari 458 Speciale A with Insurance
Flying Huntsman 6x6 Civilian Carrier Flying Huntsman 6x6 Civilian Carrier
156
4x4 Exposure

The Flying Huntsman 6X6 Civilian Carrier Is High-End Off-Road Luxury!
To Top