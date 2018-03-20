This is What Happens when you have a Ford Mustang Car Meet

Pileup time!

We’re getting to a point where the whole Mustang crashing jokes aren’t even funny anymore. At first, we all had a laugh at the expense of bad and overconfident Mustang owners; now, we’re just left scratching our heads as to why this continues to happen to this model so often.

Crashing of Ford Mustangs isn’t just an American problem, it’s a global problem that seems to be happening wherever these vehicles are sold. The latest comes to us from Dubai, where a car meet saw a number of Mustang drivers crash into each other, causing a pretty sizable accident scene.

Not much is known as to how this pileup was caused that resulted in damage to several Ford Mustang models including a GT350 (and hopefully nobody was injured) other than what’s in the description for the video:

“Another video of a mustang driver crashing leaving a car meet but this time several of them crash into each other in Dubai”

Just wait until nice weather rolls around and car season starts back up!

Source: David Griffith YouTube

Are you growing tired of Ford Mustang drivers constantly crashing into things?