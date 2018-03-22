Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ Wheels!

Posted on

Bape Wrapped Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ wheels owned by @wst_bank

Twin-Turbo Shark Bite.

The Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 is a very impressive exotic machine right off the factory floor. It’s a stunning Italian with sharp angles and a classic wedge-shape design packed with a potent V-10 engine. However, @wst_bank had bigger things in mind and enlisted the help of Boden Autohaus, Impressive Wrap, Dime Racing, and Brixton Forged to create a one-of-a-kind pavement monster for Hypbeast.

Bape Wrapped Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ wheels owned by @wst_bank

This Lamborghini Huracan owned by @wst_bank is far from your average super car. The 5.2-liter V-10 engine is no longer naturally-aspirated thanks to Dime Racing. They installed a new pair of turbochargers and lots of hardware was installed to push output all the way past the 900-horsepower mark for some utterly insane acceleration.

Bape Wrapped Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ wheels owned by @wst_bank

When the Huracan is not turning into a blur with its 0-60 insanity, it’s turning heads with its stunning Bape wrap installed by Impressive Wrap. The new design is a dual-style scheme with half of the Huracan wearing old-school camouflage and the other half a classic shark mouth graphic similar to those found on World War II aircraft. There’s also a whole aerodynamic package and lowering kit that emphasizes power, speed, and the sleek wedge-shaped profile of the exotic as well.

Bape Wrapped Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ wheels owned by @wst_bank

Completing the striking new look of @wst_bank’s Lamborghini Huracan is a new set of Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ wheels. These one-piece forged wheels are made from a single piece of 6061-T6 aerospace grade aluminum alloy, making them perfect for the hardcore, performance-minded applications. Not only do they have a very low overall weight, but they pack some incredible strength thanks to their forged construction.

Bape Wrapped Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ wheels owned by @wst_bank

The custom-tailored Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ wheels were installed in a staggered 19 x 9.0 front and 20 x 12.0 rear setup, with the latter lending a fatter footprint where it counts. The staggered setup also allows for a more noticeable progressive concave depth from front to rear. The tough job of generating traction falls on the new sticky Toyo Proxes R888 competition tires. Just the like two-design the wheels share a similar contrast in finishes. On the camouflage side, the Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ wheels wear a dark Gloss Black finish with Carbon Red center caps while the Shark Mouth side sees a 120-grit Brushed Raw finish that stands out with the Black wrap.

Bape Wrapped Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ wheels owned by @wst_bank

This Bape-wrapped, twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan owned by @wst_bank with Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ wheels is the epitome of custom-tailored, head-turning style and performance. No wonder it caught the attention of Hypebeast!

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4
Wheels: PUR PF5 Ultrasport+
Wheel Finish: Gloss Black, Carbon Red center caps / 120-Grit Brushed Raw
Front Wheels: 19 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.0
Tires: Toyo Proxes R888

Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged
Owner: @wst_bank
Project by: Boden Autohaus / Impressive Wrap for Hypebeast

Do you like the crazy look of this Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ wheels?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

488 Pista 488 Pista
240
Ferrari

Hit the Track with the new 711-HP Ferrari 488 Pista!
Brabus 800 Brabus 800
227
Aftermarket Tuning News

The Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG E63 S is Thundering into Geneva!
Senna GTR Concept Senna GTR Concept
207
McLaren

Get Ready for the Awe-Inspiring, Track-Only McLaren Senna GTR Concept
Aston Martin DB11 PUR Wheels Aston Martin DB11 PUR Wheels
204
Aston Martin

Featured Fitment: Aston Martin DB11 with PUR FL25 Wheels
ABT RS4-R ABT RS4-R
194
ABT Sportsline

The new ABT Sportsline RS4-R Flexes its 530-HP Muscles in Geneva
BMW M4 Brixton Forged CM10 Radial Forged+ BMW M4 Brixton Forged CM10 Radial Forged+
191
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M4 with Brixton Forged CM10 Wheels
991.2 911 GT3 RS 991.2 911 GT3 RS
188
Porsche

The new 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is here with 520 HP!
Friday FAIL: Ferrari 458 Speciale A Towed Friday FAIL: Ferrari 458 Speciale A Towed
175
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Drive your Ferrari 458 Speciale A with Insurance
Flying Huntsman 6x6 Civilian Carrier Flying Huntsman 6x6 Civilian Carrier
172
4x4 Exposure

The Flying Huntsman 6X6 Civilian Carrier Is High-End Off-Road Luxury!
Jon Olsson Audi RS6+ Phoenix Jon Olsson Audi RS6+ Phoenix
162
ABT Sportsline

Jon Olsson’s new ABT Sportsline Audi RS6+ “Phoenix” is Here with 735-HP!
To Top