Twin-Turbo Shark Bite.

The Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 is a very impressive exotic machine right off the factory floor. It’s a stunning Italian with sharp angles and a classic wedge-shape design packed with a potent V-10 engine. However, @wst_bank had bigger things in mind and enlisted the help of Boden Autohaus, Impressive Wrap, Dime Racing, and Brixton Forged to create a one-of-a-kind pavement monster for Hypbeast.

This Lamborghini Huracan owned by @wst_bank is far from your average super car. The 5.2-liter V-10 engine is no longer naturally-aspirated thanks to Dime Racing. They installed a new pair of turbochargers and lots of hardware was installed to push output all the way past the 900-horsepower mark for some utterly insane acceleration.

When the Huracan is not turning into a blur with its 0-60 insanity, it’s turning heads with its stunning Bape wrap installed by Impressive Wrap. The new design is a dual-style scheme with half of the Huracan wearing old-school camouflage and the other half a classic shark mouth graphic similar to those found on World War II aircraft. There’s also a whole aerodynamic package and lowering kit that emphasizes power, speed, and the sleek wedge-shaped profile of the exotic as well.

Completing the striking new look of @wst_bank’s Lamborghini Huracan is a new set of Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ wheels. These one-piece forged wheels are made from a single piece of 6061-T6 aerospace grade aluminum alloy, making them perfect for the hardcore, performance-minded applications. Not only do they have a very low overall weight, but they pack some incredible strength thanks to their forged construction.

The custom-tailored Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ wheels were installed in a staggered 19 x 9.0 front and 20 x 12.0 rear setup, with the latter lending a fatter footprint where it counts. The staggered setup also allows for a more noticeable progressive concave depth from front to rear. The tough job of generating traction falls on the new sticky Toyo Proxes R888 competition tires. Just the like two-design the wheels share a similar contrast in finishes. On the camouflage side, the Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ wheels wear a dark Gloss Black finish with Carbon Red center caps while the Shark Mouth side sees a 120-grit Brushed Raw finish that stands out with the Black wrap.

This Bape-wrapped, twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan owned by @wst_bank with Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ wheels is the epitome of custom-tailored, head-turning style and performance. No wonder it caught the attention of Hypebeast!

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4

Wheels: PUR PF5 Ultrasport+

Wheel Finish: Gloss Black, Carbon Red center caps / 120-Grit Brushed Raw

Front Wheels: 19 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.0

Tires: Toyo Proxes R888

Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Owner: @wst_bank

Project by: Boden Autohaus / Impressive Wrap for Hypebeast

Do you like the crazy look of this Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ wheels?