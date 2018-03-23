Car Videos

Friday FAIL: You’re Missing a Tire!

Posted on
Friday FAIL: Driving without a Tire

Photo: Lancashire Road Police

You usually need four when driving a car…

With almost any non-commercial passenger car, truck, or SUV, you need four wheels and tires to properly and reliably drive. When you’re missing a wheel or a tire, then you usually notice it due to the loud sound, difficulty steering, and incredibly poor ride quality.

Friday FAIL: Driving without a Tire

Photo: Lancashire Road Police

Simply put, if you can’t tell that your vehicle is missing a wheel or a tire, then you shouldn’t be driving.

… And this person shouldn’t be driving.

The Lancashire Road Police recently pulled a driver of a Vauxhall Astra over because their vehicle was driving without a tire on the M55 motorway.

According to the tweet, numerous motorists had contacted the police about the driver, who was later pulled over and ticketed for numerous offenses. The craziest part is that the driver claimed that they were unaware of what the issue was when driving.

Tom Davis, a witness to the car driving, told Yahoo News UK: “We had passed the car earlier down the road … we decided to film it for evidence as he came past us.”

Don’t be like this driver, ever.

Source: Yahoo News UK, Lancashire Road Police

How stupid and oblivious was this person to be driving down the motorway while missing a front tire?

