The Chelsea Truck Co. Lava Orange Defender End Edition is Here!

Style wasn’t exactly the name of the game with the original Land Rover Defender models. In fact, it’s never really been the most important part of the SUV. Instead, designers and engineers sought out to create a vehicle where form that follows function throughout its history. Afzal Kahn and his team at the Chelsea Truck Company used that rugged, purposeful character and transformed it into a star on- or off- the road with the Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender – The End Edition.

Their newest creation is the Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI XS 90 Station Wagon – The End Edition. This redesigned SUV pays homage to its roots while parting the seas of traffic with its looks, starting with the custom Lava Orange paint.

But the eye-catching looks don’t stop with its vibrant paint. Beefy new extended wheel arches stand proud with their integrated vents and exposed bolt apertures, giving the SUV a brawnier stance. The boxy look is continued with the new front bumper and its integrated lighting, X-Lander grille, and stainless steel bumper sump guard. New stainless steel mesh hood vents also work to help cool the engine bay.

Beneath the square bodywork sits a brand new set of 20 x 9.0 Mondial wheels. These fat-five-spoke, concave wheels wear a special Volcanic Black finish with Lava Orange striping and are shod in 275/55/20 tires. The brake calipers sitting behind the wheels have also been painted for that extra touch of style. A new stainless steel cross-hair exhaust system is situated neatly in the newly-installed hard-wearing at the rear and sits below a Chelsea Truck Company spare wheel cover.

Inside, the tough and functional character of the SUV has been drastically changed – once you get past the dark-tinted privacy glass. The Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 90 – The End Edition sports new GTB front and rear folding seats upholstered in soft quilted and perforated bespoke leather. The same upholstery has been given to the center glove box, passenger dashboard, door panels, grab handles, headliner, sun visors, and instrument binnacle.

Drivers, however, get a more exciting swath of goodies to play with, starting with the Kahn billet and leather steering wheel. This sits in front of the new speedometer and tachometer fascias in Black. Below, there’s new vented machined aluminum foot pedals and branded door entry sill plates.

The new Lava Orange Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 90 – The End Edition is currently available as a complete vehicle. The British company also offers customers the opportunity to give their Land Rover Defender models a custom-tailored design to their liking as well.

Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 90 – The End Edition Specifications

Exterior:

-Complete Color Change – Our signature Cromax® paint finish

-Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures

-Bonnet Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel

-Mondial Alloy Wheels – 9×20″ in Volcanic Black

-275x55x20″ Tires – Set of 4

-Front Bumper Sump Guard – Aluminum

-Chelsea Truck Company Spare Wheel Cover

Side Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel

-Privacy Tinted Glass (Anti-Reflection Glass)

-Rear Mud Flaps in Toughened Rubber – Pair

-LED Diamond Bright Headlights

-X-Lander Front Grille

-Front Bumper Replacement including Bumper Lights – Stainless Steel

-Twin Crosshair Exhaust System in Stainless Steel inc. Exhaust Shields

Interior:

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

-Instrument binnacle in leather

-Rear Folding Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Defender Boot Sill Plate

-Interior – Kahn Investing in British Industry Logo

-Rear Door Panel & Handle in Black Leather

-Front Sports GTB Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Steering Wheel – Billet & Leather

-Heated Front Seat Elements

-Roof Grab Handles with Leather Covers

-Centre Glovebox in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Churchill Time Clock Fascia Insert in Black

-Hard Wearing Front & Rear Cabin Floor Mats

Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 90 – The End Edition Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

