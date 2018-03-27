Car Videos

Make your Dreams Come True and Get Behind the Wheel of an FXX K!

Posted on

Ferrari FXX K Road Atlanta

Time to race around Road Atlanta!

Sorry. Unfortunately, we can’t physically put you behind the wheel of a Ferrari FXX K today, but we have the next closest thing, we promise! Pro Photographer and YouTube partner, Speedracer38, has put us right in the cockpit for some fast laps at Road Atlanta during the Ferrari Corse Clienti event.

Ferrari FXX K Road Atlanta

The Ferrari FXX K is all you could ever ask for in a track-only super car. There’s 1,036 horsepower on tap, 1,190 lbs. of downforce at 124 mph, and all the motorsport-spec technology and hardware that you could ever ask for at your disposal. These cars might not be the easiest to drive, but they are some of the fastest at the hands of a skilled driver, and that’s exactly what’s being served up today.

So, sit back, buckle your six-point harness, and turn up the volume, because this is going to be a fun ride.

Source: Speedracer38 YouTube

What track would you like to see a Ferrari FXX K take on POV-style?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Brabus 800 Brabus 800
264
Aftermarket Tuning News

The Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG E63 S is Thundering into Geneva!
BMW M4 Brixton Forged CM10 Radial Forged+ BMW M4 Brixton Forged CM10 Radial Forged+
232
BMW

Featured Fitment: BMW M4 with Brixton Forged CM10 Wheels
Senna GTR Concept Senna GTR Concept
232
McLaren

Get Ready for the Awe-Inspiring, Track-Only McLaren Senna GTR Concept
991.2 911 GT3 RS 991.2 911 GT3 RS
220
Porsche

The new 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is here with 520 HP!
ABT RS4-R ABT RS4-R
218
ABT Sportsline

The new ABT Sportsline RS4-R Flexes its 530-HP Muscles in Geneva
Friday FAIL: Ferrari 458 Speciale A Towed Friday FAIL: Ferrari 458 Speciale A Towed
201
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Drive your Ferrari 458 Speciale A with Insurance
Flying Huntsman 6x6 Civilian Carrier Flying Huntsman 6x6 Civilian Carrier
200
4x4 Exposure

The Flying Huntsman 6X6 Civilian Carrier Is High-End Off-Road Luxury!
Jon Olsson Audi RS6+ Phoenix Jon Olsson Audi RS6+ Phoenix
191
ABT Sportsline

Jon Olsson’s new ABT Sportsline Audi RS6+ “Phoenix” is Here with 735-HP!
Chelsea Truck Company Civilian 6X6 Teaser Chelsea Truck Company Civilian 6X6 Teaser
172
A Kahn Design

Get Ready for the new Chelsea Truck Co. Civilian 6X6
Friday FAIL Ghost Riding the Whip Friday FAIL Ghost Riding the Whip
130
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: When Ghost Riding the Whip Goes Wrong!
To Top